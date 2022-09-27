Killer of Austin High student drops challenge to guilty plea

Sep. 27—A Decatur man who filed a motion in February to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2019 stabbing death of his girlfriend decided to drop that motion in Morgan County Circuit Court on Monday morning.

Bernandino Miguel Matias, 22, with the assistance of an interpreter and advice from his attorney, told Judge Charles Elliott he was not being coerced and was making his latest decision under his own free will.

He was represented Monday by attorney Tim Case of Florence, who was hired by the Matias family after the motion to withdraw the guilty plea was filed by court-appointed attorney Paul Ray Holland.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Matias made a blind guilty plea — meaning he agreed to accept whatever sentence the judge imposed — for the murder of his girlfriend, Tania Rico, 16. Evidence showed Rico's throat was slashed in the Southwest Decatur apartment they shared with her mother. Rico was a sophomore at Austin High School at the time of her death. Matias was 19. He was denied youthful offender status at a hearing in 2020.

On Feb. 16, Elliott sentenced Matias to life in prison for the murder.

Case on Monday morning said, "I consulted with Matias before withdrawing the motion. I'm continuing to review all matters in this case."

He said he could not elaborate on what steps would be taken for his client.

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis represented the state at the hearing Monday.

At a sentencing hearing earlier this year, Lewis asked Elliott to issue a life sentence to Matias for the "monstrous and gruesome way" he killed his girlfriend in a "deplorable and selfish act" after she told him she wanted to end their four-year relationship.

Court records and police affidavits show Matias used a knife or bladed instrument to slash Rico's throat in their bedroom about 4 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2019, during an apparent argument. "It appeared Rico had multiple lacerations to her throat," according to a Decatur police affidavit.

After the slaying, Matias then had his reluctant brother drive him to an uncle's house in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to a police affidavit. The next day, Matias was arrested in Tennessee and transported back to Decatur.

An autopsy report showed Rico died from a sharp force injury to her neck causing asphyxiation. She also had lacerations on her fingers and abrasions on her face, chest and back, the report said.

Court records show Matias has been in the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville the past few months, although he was returned to Morgan County Jail in advance of Monday's hearing.

