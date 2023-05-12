Killer who carved swastikas on victim loses bid for secret parole hearing

Steven Ling Christmas Day 1997 murder swastikas victim - PA Photos

A sadistic killer who was jailed for life after carving swastikas on his victim’s body has failed in his attempt to have his parole bid for freedom held in secret.

The family of Joanne Tulip has succeeded in forcing Steven Ling to be held to public account when he appears before the Parole Board this autumn to argue that he should be freed.

Ling, a farm worker, raped and stabbed Tulip 60 times at his home in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day 1997. He carved images on her body, including swastikas and crosses.

Doreen Soulsby, Tulip’s mother, told The Telegraph: “I think the public should know how these things are handled. It is important for the public to see if justice is going to be done.

“He should face up to what he has done in public. He has been hiding away all this time behind his solicitor.”

This would be only the fourth Parole Board hearing to be held in public after the Ministry of Justice changed the rules.

Ling made headlines last year when Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, blocked his application to be moved to an open prison “in the interests of public protection”.

Tulip’s family said that the sadistic nature of the killing, coupled with the rape, meant that Ling should have been given a minimum sentence of 30 years, rather than being allowed to seek parole after serving 18.

The trial judge let the rape charges lie on file as it was a secondary offence.

Ling had objected to the parole hearing being held in public because he could feel “inhibited”, it might trigger “negative” thoughts for him, it could be “sensationalised,” it would be unfair, and it could compromise his safety if he was released.

But in the judgment, Caroline Corby, the chairman of the Parole Board, said that the seriousness of the crime – a “brutal murder” – raised “the potential for the interests of justice to require a public hearing.

She also disclosed that because the rape charge lay on file, it meant that Ling would not appear on the sex offenders’ register, which requires criminals to report regularly to police.

Case ‘better understood by the public’

Ms Corby said: “It is in the interests of justice for this situation to be better understood by the public.

“I have carefully considered Mr Ling’s representations and have concluded that the interests of justice outweigh the points raised on Mr Ling’s behalf.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We know the upcoming parole hearing of Steven Ling will be a difficult time for Joanna’s family and loved ones, and our thoughts remain with them.

“Our reforms have lifted the ban on private parole hearings, which is a major step forward for victims who want to see justice being done first-hand.”

