‘Killer clown’ suspect pleads guilty in 33-year-old Florida murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Keen Warren, the woman accused of dressing as a clown and shooting Marlene Warren in the face on the doorstep of her Wellington home 33 years ago, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder, suddenly and unexpectedly ending one of the most highly anticipated cases in Palm Beach County just two weeks before her trial was set to begin.

But she still says she didn’t do it.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, just having to plea to a crime you didn’t commit,” said defense lawyer Greg Rosenfeld. “The gamble’s just not worth it ... When you’re looking at going home in 10 months versus the risk of what could happen at trial, you never know. It’s a huge win for our client.”

Rosenfeld maintains Keen Warren’s innocence but said the offer was one no defense attorney would turn down. Negotiations started last week, he said.

Keen Warren, 59, faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Instead, Palm Beach Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced her to 12 years, with credit for more than five years of time served since her arrest in September 2017. Because of the sentencing rules in place at the time the crime was committed, she can get out in less than a year, said Rosenfeld.

Prosecutors believe she will be behind bars for another two years.

The defendant’s name was Keen before she married Michael Warren, the man who was the victim’s husband at the time of the murder in May 1990. Keen Warren and Michael Warren married in Las Vegas in 2002, years after they were rumored to have been having an affair while Keen Warren worked as a repo woman for Michael Warren’s used-car shop.

Michael Warren was an early suspect in his wife’s murder, but he was never formally accused.

The victim’s son, Joseph Ahrens, said he accepted the terms of the plea agreement but lamented the fact that the defendant never said she was sorry for what she did.

“The only thing I want to say is, all through this trial I haven’t seen any remorse,” he said. “God be with her.”

Rosenfeld said his client made no remarks after Ahrens spoke at the short hearing because she is innocent.

“She knows nothing about this. She didn’t participate in this. She 100% did not commit this crime,” he said.

When the judge asked her whether she was pleading guilty because she actually committed the crime, Keen Warren said yes.

Tuesday’s outcome was one of many turns in the case. The trial’s start date had been delayed numerous times over the years, in part due to the pandemic.

Keen Warren often called the looming trial a “nightmare” in letters she mailed from jail to family and friends.

“I’m still trying to hang in there, but it’s getting harder all the time,” Keen Warren wrote in a letter to a family in Virginia after one of the delays. “Just when I think this nightmare is almost over they postpone it again ... I swear every month seems like a year to me.”

Being freed from the jail cell that’s 3-inch-by-6-inch window offered her the only view of the outside world while behind bars has long been on Keen Warren’s mind.

“I’m so tired of waiting and want this to be over with so bad. I pray everyday that I will get to come home soon,” she wrote in another jail letter in March 2020.

