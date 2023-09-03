Killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison is spotted nearby on surveillance cameras

Authorities say a recently convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Pennsylvania prison this week was spotted on residential surveillance cameras in an area not far from the prison. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was sighted around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Pocopson Township. The area is about 1.5 miles from the prison where he escaped from Thursday morning. Authorities say his appearance has remain unchanged since he fled. Prosecutors say Cavalcante is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. The search involves drones, helicopters and dogs.

