Killer fungi and AI at Exeter science event

The University of Exeter is hosting the 2023 British Science Festival with more than 70 activities on offer on campus and across the city.

There will be interactive activities, talks and workshops on the best of British research, exhibitions, and live performances for nearby residents.

Highlights include an opportunity to test out AI and a chance to experience the Killer Fungus Escape Room.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday and tickets are free.

Headlining the event is Strictly winner and wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin who will be sharing his top tips on how to introduce yourself to the hobby of birdwatching.

Visitors can also attend a special live recording of the BBC's The Sky at Night: Question Time programme featuring British space scientist, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

Nikki Fairclough is marketing manager at one of the venues, the Exeter Guildhall Shopping Centre.

"The stage is set for the vibrant line-up of live performances, virtual reality experiences, and interactive activities," she said.

"We hope visitors enjoy exploring the events on offer as much as we have enjoyed working behind the scenes with the festival team to get them ready."

The British Science Festival is Europe's longest-standing science festival, travelling to a different place in the United Kingdom each year.

It aims to connect people with scientists, engineers, technologists and social scientists.

