Killer had fair trial, appeals court rules

Jun. 7—HIGH POINT — A man serving a life sentence in the 2018 stabbing death of a High Point woman is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Clarence Ray Gidderon, 62, was convicted of first-degree murder in December 2021 in the death of Paige Rickard, 47, who was stabbed five times in the parking lot in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.

The two had been in a relationship, and Clodfelter reportedly was extremely jealous and controlling, according to court records in the case.

Gidderon ate dinner on March 29, 2018, with Rickard and Rickard's aunt at a church on Chestnut Drive. After eating, the three were walking outside the church, and Rickard told Gidderon to leave, and the two argued loudly, according to court records.

Then Gidderon pulled out a knife and stabbed Rickard several times on the left side of her torso. She died a week later.

Gidderon fled before police arrived but was arrested several days later.

Just before Gidderon's trial was to start in late 2021, one of the jurors approached court bailiffs and said she was concerned because other jurors had been asked some questions during jury selection that she was not. The judge questioned her separately, and the woman said that she would be able to be impartial in the case, so the judge kept her on the jury.

On appeal, Gidderon's attorney argued that the judge should have reopened jury selection. The Court of Appeals disagreed.

"Juror Number 6 never expressed doubts about her impartiality, ability to serve as a juror, find the facts, and to fairly apply the law. To the contrary, the trial court's questioning further confirmed and solidified Juror Number 6's commitment to serve as a fair and impartial juror," the court wrote.

Gidderon has been in jail or prison for all but a few months since 1991, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

He was convicted in the early 1990s of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, second-degree kidnapping, larceny and breaking and entering. He was released from prison in September 2017.