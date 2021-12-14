Killer’s hand-drawn map moments before execution leads to remains of another victim

A hand-drawn map by convicted murderer David Neal Cox has led authorities to what could be the remains of his 40-year-old sister-in-law, Felicia Cox.

The 50-year-old, who was executed on 17 November, has long been accused of his sister-in-law’s disappearance, having been convicted of killing his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, in 2010.

While he never admitted to the disappearance or killing of Ms Cox, her family had pleaded with the Mississippi man for information of her whereabouts, prior to his death last month.

John Weddle, a prosecutor from the state’s First Circuit District Attorney’s Office, said in a press release on Monday that authorities had been given a hand-drawn map of a home by the inmate.

It showed what appeared to be a mobile home, a shed and “Felicia Cox’s body”.

Mr Weddle said investigators located human remains at the location on Saturday following an initial search, and are awaiting confirmation that it is Ms Cox.

The inmate had been a suspect in her disappearance since July of 2007, and was executed on 17 November by the State of Mississippi for the 2010 death of his estranged wife.

“Our office would like to sincerely thank Amber Miskelly; Sheriff Leo Mask and Pontotoc County Investigators; Former Investigator Bob Poe currently with the Pontotoc Police Department; Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford, CPCC for their professional handling of the information provided”, the prosecutor, Mr Weddle, said.

He also thanked “countless others who assisted or were inconvenienced by this recovery.”

