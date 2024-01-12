Killer of husband, father gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter

The two years since her husband was fatally shot outside a Sleepy Hollow park have been excruciating for Natalie Salazar as she navigates her and her young children's lives without the man who provided everything for them.

"I still get sick to my stomach when I talk about how my husband died," she said in Westchester County Court Thursday. "He was my best friend, my better half, my soulmate and he was taken from me in the most traumatic, unforgivable way."

She spoke moments before Emmanuel Valentin Perez, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in the June 28, 2021, fatal shooting of Manny Salazar.

Emmanuel Valentin Perez, 21, stands with his lawyer William Martin in Westchester County Court January 11, 2023, as he is sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in the June 28, 2021, fatal shooting of Manny Salazar in Sleepy Hollow.

Perez, 18 at the time, was with a group of friends on Valley Street when they got into an argument with Salazar. The 31-year-old Salazar left but soon returned with a friend, and near Margotta Court Park Perez pulled out a gun and fired a shot, killing Salazar and also injuring the other man.

Police were able to track down some of the teenagers and Perez was identified as the shooter through a phone number, according to court documents. He was arrested the following day near his home and police found the gun wrapped in a bag near the H-Bridge over the Metro-North train tracks in Tarrytown a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Natalie Salazar and her mother, Yvette Richards, whose victim impact statement was read by another daughter, made no reference to the argument that led up to the shooting only the pain and grief they still endure.

Natalie Salazar said the couple had been together since she was 17 years old. They were supposed to grow old together and die from natural causes holding hands, she said, "not being murdered in the safe town you hoped to raise your children in."

She said the family spends birthdays and holidays at the cemetery, updating Manny "about our new life without him."

She listed all the things she wished she could have with him one more time - a hug, a kiss, a dance, even an argument.

"One more day of having my family complete," she said.

Perez's lawyer, William Martin, said his client was remorseful and should not have done what he did. He said there was "no justification for lunacy" and the prevalance of guns and an attitude that all arguments have to be dealt with led to the tragedy that day.

But he cited the Toni Braxton song "Love Shoulda Brought You Home" in emphasizing that Salazar never should have gone back to Valley Street that day.

"He didn't start it," Martin said of his client. "He didn't go looking for the deceased."

Salazar's relatives jeered quietly as Martin spoke and one stormed out of the courtroom in disgust.

Perez spoke briefly, apologizing to Salazar's family, his own family and acknowledging he shouldn't have dealt with the situation as he did.

"There's nothing I can say. I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," he told acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty. "Not for me but for who I harmed."

Perez faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years on the manslaughter charge and was promised the 10-year term when he pleaded guilty in August.

He was also sentenced to two years for second-degree assault for injuring the second man but that term will run at the same time as the manslaughter sentence.

Perez is also expected to plead guilty to two minor crimes committed following his arrest in the homicide case but Assistant District Attorney Catalina Blanca Buitrago acknowledged there was no basis for the judge to increase the promised sentence.

McCarty said the sentence reflected Perez's young age, his lack of a criminal record and the mental health issues he has faced. But he said that regardless of those factors, Martin's take on the prevalence of guns or Salazar's choice that afternoon, nothing excuses Perez for when he pulled out the gun, fired it and "ultimately ended the life of Manny Salazar."

"He bears criminal and moral responsibility for those acts," the judge said.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Killer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sleepy Hollow fatal shooting