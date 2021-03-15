Killer who inspired Amityville Horror dies in jail

Six members of the DeFeo family were murdered at 112 Ocean Avenue in 1974 their tragedy haunts the citizens of Amityville to this day. (Getty Images)

Ronald DeFeo Jr, who shocked the country in 1974 when he killed six members of his family, has died in prison.

He passed away on Friday at the age of 69, according to the New York State Department of Correction.

Mr DeFeo became the inspiration for the film “The Amityville Horror” after he killed his father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters in their sleep in their house in Amityville on Long Island outside New York City.

He was convicted on six counts of second-degree murder and became the inspiration for a book and a movie entitled “The Amityville Horror,” after his case made national headlines, PIX11 reported.

More follows...