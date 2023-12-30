Killer Khan, 1980s pro wrestling star who performed in Sacramento, dies at 76

The professional wrestling community lost one of its former international stars on Friday.

Former wrestling legend Masashi Ozawa, better known by his wrestling name Killer Khan, died at age 76 in Japan.

According to multiple reports, Khan collapsed at his bar and was taken to a hospital. He died after suffering a ruptured artery.

Khan made two wrestling appearances at Sacramento’s Arco Arena in 1987.

During a tag team match Khan and Raymond Constantine “Hercules” Fernandez battled against Billy Jack Haynes and Ken Patera during the WWF House Show on June 30. It was a rematch from their tag team match months earlier in January at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

Khan and Fernandez lost both matches.

Months after that rematch, Khan returned to Sacramento for a solo fight against James “Hillbilly Jim” Morris in September. Khan won.

Killer Khan, the stage name of WWE professional wrestler Masashi Ozawa, is seen putting the “Asiatic hold” on Hulk Hogan during a bout on Sept. 12, 1987, in Boston. Ozawa died at the age of 76, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Khan was active in what was the World Wrestling Federation, later renamed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Some of Khan’s most well-known battles, and rivalries, came in the 1980s when he faced fellow legends such as Andre The Giant and WWE champion Hulk Hogan. Khan was managed by “Classy” Freddie Blassie and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, better known as “Mr. Fuji.”

According to Cage Match, a wrestling database, he finished with 902 wins, 1194 losses and 184 draws in 2280 total matches. His best year was in 1985 when he won nearly 56% of his contests.

Khan was a professional wrestler for 16 years. He retired in 1987 and became an entrepreneur, music artist and actor.