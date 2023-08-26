The killer in the kitchen Who murdered this young wife in 1941?

Aug. 26—HIGH POINT — When Oliver Spencer Farlow denied killing his wife, instead claiming she'd been shot to death by a mysterious stranger in the kitchen, High Point police smelled something sinister.

But the smell wasn't coming from the kitchen.

The year was 1941. Farlow, a 43-year-old textile mill worker, and his wife, 31-year-old hosiery mill employee Jessie Farlow, had not been getting along. In January, only two short years after getting married, Jessie left her husband and moved into a small, upstairs apartment in a rooming house on White Oak Street.

That didn't sit well with Oliver, of course — he didn't want to lose his wife — but surely he wasn't enraged enough that he would actually kill her.

Or would he?

On the night of Jan. 13, shortly before 9 p.m., someone shot Jessie three times at her apartment, the fatal bullet piercing her heart. Members of the Esker Amos family, who owned the rooming house and lived downstairs, told police they had heard the muffled voices of a man and woman arguing upstairs, followed by a gunshot and a woman's scream.

Two more shots were fired as Jessie tried to escape, and she tumbled to the foot of the stairs. The man hurtled down the stairs after her, leaping over her lifeless body and a pool of blood as he sprinted out the door.

As is usually the case in killings such as this, the husband — or, in this instance, the estranged husband — drew immediate suspicion. Three hours after the slaying, police found him at the home of his mother, Lura Farlow, in nearby Glenola. Oliver claimed he'd been there several hours, but an observant officer noticed that the engine of his car was still hot.

That was just the first of several holes in Oliver's story, which officers told The High Point Enterprise was "a mass of contradictions." Another newspaper account described Oliver as "dazed and at times almost incoherent" during questioning.

Under the intense grilling, Oliver skipped from one story to the next, hoping to land on one the police would believe:

At first, he said he hadn't even gone to Jessie's apartment.

Next, he admitted he'd been there, "but I didn't kill her," he said. He claimed she had killed herself.

And then came Oliver's odd tale of an unidentified man who had stepped into Jessie's kitchen and fired his gun — over Oliver's shoulder, mind you — killing the young woman instantly.

That was quite a logistical twist. Who was this stranger in the kitchen? How did he get there? And why did he kill Jessie?

The police, as you can imagine, weren't buying any of it. Although they hadn't found the murder weapon, they found three .32-caliber pistol cartridges in Oliver's pocket, matching the bullets that had killed Jessie.

Police also found a couple of letters, hidden in Jessie's refrigerator, that were addressed to Bluford Tillotson, who was Oliver's sister, and to Edward Marsh, her 11-year-old son from a previous marriage, who'd been living with his father. The letters told of her separation from Oliver, explaining that she "had stood as much as she could."

It was as if she knew something bad might happen to her ... and she was right.

Not surprisingly, Oliver was charged with his wife's murder. Three months later, he found himself in a Guilford County courtroom, on trial for his life.

Oliver's defense strategy was simple — convince the jury that he was insane. Several of his relatives and an attorney he'd previously had dealings with testified he was "mentally unbalanced" and "appeared at times not to know right from wrong." Meanwhile, several of Jessie's siblings testified just the opposite, stating unequivocally that their brother-in-law did know right from wrong.

After five hours of deliberations, jurors unanimously sided with Jessie's siblings, but they showed leniency, sparing Oliver's life by convicting him of second-degree murder.

The judge sentenced Oliver to 28-30 years in state prison — the maximum penalty for second-degree murder — explaining that he believed the jury had taken "a charitable view of what I personally consider a heartless, cold-blooded murder." He then looked the defendant directly in the eye and told him he was "lucky to escape the death penalty."

It wasn't exactly what Jessie's family had hoped for, but at least the killer in the kitchen — the real killer in the kitchen — had been identified and was on his way to prison.

