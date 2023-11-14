Killer known as 'Clifton rapist' sexually assaults women after release

The 'Clifton Rapist' and killer who spent more than 50 years in jail has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after he was released.

Ron Evans, 82, raped and murdered Kathleen Heathcote in 1964 and went on commit many sexual attacks in Bristol in the late 70s.

He was released by the parole board in 2018 and moved to London.

On Monday, a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he befriended in the capital in 2022.

The Metropolitan Police said the conviction follows an incident that occurred in the Wembley area in July last year, involving a woman known to Evans.

Following an investigation Evans was arrested on 12 August. Facing trial at Harrow Crown Court, Evans was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and not guilty in relation to two other counts of sexual assault.

Rape and murder

Evans was previously convicted in 1964 for the rape and murder of Ms Heathcote, a 21-year-old shop worker who went missing in Nottinghamshire.

He was jailed for life but served only 11 years before being released on licence and moving to Bristol.

Then over a three year period, from 1977 to 1979 seven women were sexually assaulted in the Clifton, Redland and Westbury Park areas of the city.

The attacks grew in nature, with women in Bristol warned not to walk alone at night after university students were assaulted.

After mounting public pressure, Avon and Somerset Police launched an undercover operation in January 1979, which had young female officers and male officers dressed up women setting 'honeytraps' for the attacker.

'I'll kill you'

In March that year police officer Michelle Leonard was grabbed by a man who told her "Don't scream or I'll kill you".

It turned out to be Evans who went on to admit five attacks and spent five decades in prison for the offences.

Following Evans' conviction on Monday, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "These were awful crimes and our sympathies are with the victims.

"We've toughened up punishments for the worst offenders and our Sentencing Bill will mean rapists serve their full term behind bars and sadistic killers are never released from prison.

"At the same time we are introducing a Ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous individuals to keep the public safe."

Evans is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The Parole Board has been contacted for comment.

