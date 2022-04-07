Killer of this man at Fresno apartment is on the loose, police say. There’s a reward

Officers identified a 31-year-old Fresno man Thursday who they say gunned down another man following an argument at an apartment building.

Police said Jerry Rodriguez is wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Salvador Olivera, who was shot to death about 4:30 a.m. March 28 in the parking lot of an apartment building southwest of Ashlan and Fruit avenues, according to police.

Olivera had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police. The police ShotSpotter reported four rounds.

The homicide followed an argument of some kind, but police have not said whether Olivera and Rodriguez knew one another, according to police.

The victim lived in the apartment building, police said.

The violence marked the 11th homicide of the year in Fresno, but the city has since seen two more.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rodriguez on suspicion of murder, police said. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Reference Fresno police Case No. 2203280165.

Jerry Rodriguez, 31

Police investigate a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan Avenues in Fresno, Ca.