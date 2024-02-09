Killer Mike ‘thankful’ for son’s kidney transplant after Grammy arrest

Rapper Killer Mike‘s multiple Grammy wins may have been overshadowed by his arrest Sunday, but he’s grateful for the blessings that followed — namely, a medical miracle for his son.

The 48-year-old rapper and activist’s eldest son, Mikael “Pony Boy” Render, 21, underwent kidney transplant surgery on Monday after a three-year wait, TMZ reported.

In an interview published Thursday, Killer Mike opened up about the twist of fate following his detainment for misdemeanor battery at Crytpo.com Arena.

“The very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney,” the “Scientists and Engineers” lyricist told GQ. “And I can just truly tell you that God is real. And the same way Christ gave us an example of being by himself, of being tempted by Satan, I understand that a lot better now because I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked s–. But I’m just grateful. I’m grateful.”

He continued: “I’m grateful that God showed me within 24 hours that there’s something more important than even the accolades you’ve worked for. And that’s my family and my child and I’m just thankful. I thank Him.”

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, won Grammys for best rap performance, best rap album and best rap song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Atlanta native was arrested, booked and released after an alleged “physical altercation” with a female security guard at a security checkpoint outside of the venue.