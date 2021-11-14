Killer paroled, Hovan domestic assault, beach cleanup: Top New Bedford area stories

NEW BEDFORD — After some more wild weather last week, we head into the coming week ready for calmer days. To prepare, we'll catch you up on some of the biggest stories.

A reminder: You can start your day with a quick recap of the top five stories. Just sign up for our daily newsletter here. When news breaks, you'll receive an alert sent straight to your inbox, so you'll be among the first to know what's going on in your community.

The holidays are right around the corner. If you're not looking to spend all day in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, here are some local restaurants and shops who can ease that burden for you.

Of course, we marked a special holiday this past week with Veterans Day. Reporter Kerri Tallman also covered a very moving event on Thursday, with a "ruck" that brought awareness for veteran suicide. More than 70 veterans, their families and friends walked 22 miles roundtrip from New Bedford to Westport, some weighted down by vests or sandbags, all to shine a lot on the issue.

Here's a look at the most popular stories on southcoasttoday.com this past week.

Convicted killer is paroled

When Nelson C. Rodriguez, of New Bedford, shot and killed 18-year-old Filipe Barros in 1997, he was initially convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rodriguez is out on parole.

The state parole board unanimously decided on Sept. 27, 2021, that Rodriguez was “a suitable candidate for parole.”

Learn more about the case: Convicted New Bedford killer who sought revenge for 1997 beating is paroled after 23 years

Chantel Bruno was stabbed to death in 2018. A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

New Bedford man sentenced for killing Wareham woman

On Jan. 22, 2018, two men kicked in the door of the New Bedford apartment where Chantel Bruno had only been living for two months.

She was attacked and stabbed 49 times.

Her murder was the first recorded homicide in 2018 in New Bedford.

Robert Viveiros, 50, of New Bedford, was convicted last week in Fall River Superior Court of Bruno’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, announced Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III in a news release.

Story continues

Learn more about the case: New Bedford man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 brutal stabbing of Wareham woman

New Bedford fire and police work the scene of a crashed plane at Rural Cemetery in New Bedford on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Some answers in 2019 fatal plane crash

A report about the single-engine plane that crashed into Rural Cemetery in 2019, killing the pilot, points to no mechanical failure of the aircraft, but rather a medical event.

The pilot, Paul E. Vidal, 74 of Westport, was killed on Nov. 4, 2019 when his 1977 Cessna 150M nosedived into the cemetery, hitting a tree on the way down and scattering the aircraft pieces on the ground. He was the only person on the plane.

The Project Summary, released Thursday, by the National Transportation Safety Board is comprised of 21 documents such as witness statements, maintenance logs, airframe and engine examination, medical reports, and images of the wreckage. Under the heading of the Factual Report released Wednesday, the NTSB cites the "defining event" of the crash as a "medical event."

More on the report: NTSB releases a report on fatal New Bedford plane crash — here's what investigators found

Southcoast Health President, CEO Keith Hovan announces the establishment of the conversion of two former nursing homes into regional care centers for COVID-19 patients in this file photo.

Southcoast Health CEO charged with domestic assault and battery

Southcoast Health President and CEO Keith Hovan was arrested Saturday night at his Rochester home by Rochester Police on a charge of domestic assault and battery, and was arraigned on the charge in Wareham District Court Monday.

Hovan was bailed by his wife and released from police custody at 6 a.m. Sunday after a six-hour mandatory hold.

The case was continued for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 24.

According to the police report, Hovan’s minor daughter called 911 to report an argument between her parents at their 316 Mary’s Pond Road home at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Southcoast Health board initially offered a public statement of support for Hovan. After a week of outcry, Hovan announced on Friday that he was taking leave.

More on the incident: Keith Hovan, Southcoast Health President-CEO, charged with domestic assault and battery

Volunteers sort plastic trash found at Fort Phoenix on June 12, 2021 during a cleanup and brand audit event.

Fairhaven beach trash to be sent to manufacturers

Roughly 720 pounds of trash later, Marsh Island is clean — for now.

Mary Lou Nicholson and her group, Be the Solution to Pollution, collected nip bottles, single-use beverage bottles, individual chip bags and more litter from Fort Phoenix and Palmer’s Island on Sunday. The next day, she planned on 48 people mailing back 82 chip bags in envelopes to Frito-Lay and letters to PepsiCo. The cleanup was in coordination with a Colorado group, the FoCo Trash Mob which mails non-recyclable plastic back to its manufacturers.

The purpose of this cleanup was to not only keep the environment clean, but also call out larger companies contributing to the problem and let people know the impact of single-use food packaging.

Dear Dunkin, here's your cup back: ‘Trash mob’ cleans up Fairhaven, mails mess to makers

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford top stories: Hovan assault, killer paroled, beach cleanup