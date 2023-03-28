Killer of Placer County teen Justine Vanderschoot denied parole for second time, DA says

One the of killers in the murder of Placer County teen Justine Vanderschoot was denied parole for the second time last week, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said.

Daniel Bezemer, 38, pleaded guilty to the murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend in 2003 and led them to Vanderschoot’s body on a property in Applegate. Bezemer admitted to police that he had strangled her with the help of his roommate, Brandon Fernandez, and buried her alive.

Her body was recovered weeks after her death, the district attorney’s office said.

Bezemer was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Fernandez received a 15-year sentence.

After a six-hour hearing in which the Vanderschoot family and Bezemer spoke, the board voted to deny parole on March 23.

The sheriff’s office thanked the nearly 30,000 people who signed the petition and wrote letters to the state’s department of corrections demanding Bezemer and Fernandez remain in prison.

District Attorney Morgan Gire said he was pleased with the outcome of the hearing.

“Bezemer planned and carried out the cruel and vicious murder of Justine,” he said in a statement. “. . . A beautiful young life was senselessly taken, leaving a loving family and an entire community devastated. The Vanderschoot family has shown incredible strength and grace throughout this process, and we are honored to fight alongside them for justice for Justine.”

Bezemer can appeal the decision to be considered for parole in five years.