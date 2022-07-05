‘Killer Poet’ Norman Porter granted parole, will be released from prison

A convicted murderer known as the “Killer Poet” will soon be a free man.

On Tuesday, a parole board granted Norman Porter’s release from prison.

Porter is serving a life sentence for the 1960 murder of a 21-year-old store clerk John Pigott during a robbery in Saugus. He was also convicted for his role in the murder of Middlesex County jailmaster David Robinson during a violent escape the following year.

Porter never returned from a furlough in 1985. On the run for 20 years, he was known as the “other Whitey Bulger.”

Porter was ultimately caught in 2005 in Chicago, where he was living as a poet and activist under the name JJ Jameson.

The now-82-year-old had unsuccessfully filed for parole several times. He was most recently denied medical parole at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At a parole hearing in March, Porter said he is in failing health but argued that he is a reformed man.

“I deeply regret my behavior, my actions,” Porter told the parole board. “To the families of John Pigott of Saugus and David Robinson of Cambridge, I deeply regret my behavior.”

Robinson’s great nephew also testified at that hearing.

“He had options that he didn’t take and for him to say he did everything he possibly could shows he’s not rehabilitated. He has not thought about the consequences of his actions or how his actions impact others,” said Jeffrey Robinson, David Robinson’s great nephew.

But David Haley, a former prison supervisor who first met orter as a prison social worker decades ago, said he believed Porter has changed and paid for his crimes.

“He’s done 42 years. Of the last 62 years, he’s done 42,” Haley said. “People don’t just do that much time, not anymore.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: MA Parole Board is GRANTING parole to Killer Poet Norman Porter. He was convicted in 1960 Saugus mx and death of Middlesex Jail Master David Robinson during violent 1961 jailbreak. Porter was a fugitive for 20 yrs, called “The Other Whitey Bulger” @boston25 #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/M9WZs1PZAv — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 5, 2022

