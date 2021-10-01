Killer released after 5th parole hearing sues state

Oct. 1—BEVERLY — A convicted killer who was granted parole on his fifth try, then released from custody a year early due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now suing the Parole Board, saying he should have been released after his first hearing in 2003.

Richard Crotty now wants the state to pay him at least $250,000 for the "extra" 16 years he says he spent in prison.

In 1988, Crotty, now 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the execution-style shooting of Gary Landry, 34, of Beverly, back in October, 1987. He was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years.

Landry, who would have turned 68 on Thursday, was a commercial airline pilot who had inherited significant wealth built by his father, who ran what would later become Landry & Arcari, the high-end rug and carpet business. Crotty, a part-time Swampscott police officer, borrowed $40,000 from Landry to start a contracting business.

Crotty would later claim both that Landry was trying to "gouge" him on interest on the loan but also that he had shot Landry twice in the back of the head in self-defense.

He used a borrowed gun, returned to its owner without any explanation, and arrived at Landry's home in a borrowed car. During Landry's funeral, Crotty suggested that it was a "professional" hit job. He did acknowledge to the Parole Board having "lied through my teeth" after the killing.

Prosecutors — and until 2019, Parole Board members — have pointed out during his 1988 plea hearing that he admitted to a set of facts that included a motive: He killed Landry to avoid having to repay the money.

Crotty now maintains that he never admitted to any facts during his plea hearing, and with the judge, the defense attorney, the prosecutor and the courtroom stenographer all now dead, the only evidence to rebut that is a grainy microfilm image of a newspaper article on the hearing published in The Beverly Times.

In June, a little more than a year after he was released on parole, Crotty, representing himself, filed suit in Salem Superior Court alleging the Parole Board inflicted emotional distress by not releasing him at his first eligibility date. The filing alternates between claiming negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

That was one of the issues raised by an attorney for the Parole Board on Wednesday afternoon during a hearing on her motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Courtney Doherty is urging Judge John Lu to dismiss the case on multiple procedural grounds, including the fact that Crotty's complaint is legally insufficient and unclear, that it comes long after the statute of limitations has expired, and that it's just the latest in a series of largely groundless lawsuits filed by Crotty.

"I'm not a lawyer," Crotty, who has moved to Shapleigh, Maine, since his release, told the judge during the hearing.

Crotty told Lu that the Parole Board "disregarded" what he says is the truth, and believed the District Attorney's office. He also accused prosecutors of misleading the board. "There was no record," Crotty told the judge. "They've been believing the DA in every single hearing."

Because Crotty's case ended with a plea agreement, there was no direct appeal and as a result, no transcript prepared.

Landry, who at 34 hadn't started a family, has no close family left, but a lifelong friend, David Manzi, has attended all of Crotty's parole hearings to oppose his release.

"This is outrageous," said Manzi. "It's absolutely crazy. This is why he should never have been paroled. He wiped out the life of a 34-year-old man who would have had a fabulous life."

Lu took the state's motion to dismiss Crotty's lawsuit under advisement and will issue a decision later.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis