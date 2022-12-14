Killer remains elusive after Green Olive shooting in Visalia

Police continue to hunt a killer who gunned down a bouncer at The Green Olive a week ago.

The death came after a fight broke out at The Green Olive, a bar tucked away off East Mineral King Avenue and Highway 198.

The bouncer, David Luna, 41, of Visalia, was trying to break up a fight around 11:30 p.m. The shooter opened fire in the crowded bar and the bouncer was struck. He died at the scene. A second person was shot but drove to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses said multiple shots were fired, but an exact number wasn't known because of the chaos that ensued the gunfire.

"I was there it was sad I checked his pulse, worst thing I experienced in my life," Lisa Mills said online in response to the department's plea for help solving the crime.

The bar reopened over the weekend. A restaurant employee declined to comment on the shooting or if she considered the bar safe.

The Violent Crimes Unit closed the bar next to Flyers gas station during the investigation. Detective Max Navo is leading that charge, but no arrests have been made. No video and no description of the killer has been released.

"During the homicide investigation at the Green Olive, it was learned that several patrons who may have been witnesses, had left the scene prior to the arrival of the Visalia Police Department," police said in a social media post. "We are asking that any witnesses please come forward to the Visalia Police Department with any information they may have regarding the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call Navo at 713-4234. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 713-4738.

