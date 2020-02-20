Grace Millane's mother tells killer she is 'haunted' by 'barbaric' murder

Grace Millane was killed in New Zealand on the eve of her 22nd birthday - Auckland City Police

The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane said she will be forever “haunted” by the violent end her daughter met, as her Tinder date murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 28-year-old New Zealand man, who retained temporary name suppression, was sentenced to life imprisonment at a New Zealand court on Friday morning, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Millane had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks when she matched with her killer on Tinder. She was murdered on December 1, 2018, the night they first met in person, during what the court heard was rough sex in his hotel room after cocktails at downtown Auckland bars.

Before the sentencing was read out, Millane's mother Gillian Millane made a moving victim impact statement via audio-video link from England.

Gillian told the court she would be forever “haunted” by the way her daughter, whom she considered her best friend, had died. She said she experienced suicidal thoughts in the months after, and that she feared turning on the radio lest a song reminding her of her daughter be played.

Gillian Millane holds a family photograph during her televised victim impact statement from her home in the UK on February 21, 2020

“You walked into our lives and destroyed Grace in pursuit of your own sexual gratification,” Gillian told the murderer.

"The terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands. As a mother, I would have done anything to swap places with her."

"I sit full of guilt knowing I couldn't help her, that I should have been there.

"Your barbaric actions towards my Grace is beyond comprehension."

The murderer, in the dock, put his head in his hands at points in Gillian’s emotional statement and appeared to cry.

Courtroom 11 at the High Court of Auckland was packed with media and members of the public as the sentencing was read out. Justice Simon Moore said he would not give any discounts to the killer, describing his behaviour as “depraved and callous”.

Millane’s brother Declan said his sister, who graduated from university with a degree in advertising, was a “beautiful soul who had the drive and passion to set the world alight”.

"You've ripped our family apart and for what? There is no reason behind this unspeakable act," he told the killer.

Justice Moore said he had read dozens more victim impact statements from Millane’s friends, mainly female. A recurring theme was that they no longer felt safe dating men, he said.

Declan Millane speaks during his televised victim impact statement from his parents home in the UK