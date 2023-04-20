Killer of girl, seven, was able to evade justice for 30 years, court told

Nikki Allan - Northumbria Police

A brutal child killer, who murdered a seven-year-old girl in 1992, got away with his crime for three decades because the police focused on an innocent man who was subsequently acquitted of any involvement, a court has heard.

David Boyd, 55, allegedly lured Nikki Allan from her flat in Sunderland and led her into an abandoned warehouse where he beat her over the head with a brick before stabbing her repeatedly in the chest.

But Mr Boyd, whose girlfriend used to babysit Nikki, slipped through the net because detectives became convinced his neighbour, George Heron, was responsible for the crime, jurors were told.

Mr Boyd was eventually arrested for murder almost 30 years later - after Mr Heron was found not guilty - when his DNA was discovered on the victim’s clothes.

Opening the case against him at Newcastle Crown Court, Richard Wright KC, told jurors: “Over 30 years ago, on the night of Oct 7, 1992, a little girl called Nikki Allan was lured away from the block of flats in which she lived and down towards the River Wear in Sunderland.”

He said the killer led her to an area of wasteland, where he attacked her before dragging her into the derelict warehouse.

Mr Wright went on: “Inside the building, the man who took her there beat Nikki Allan about the head with a brick. He shattered her skull.

“He then used a knife to stab her repeatedly through her chest, the knife being driven in and out of her body many times through the same hole.”

The prosecutor said Mr Boyd dumped Nikki’s body in the basement, where it was discovered the next morning.

Police accused local man, George Heron

Mr Wright said Mr Boyd got away with the murder for three decades because police focused their attention on another 24-year-old local man.

He explained: “In 1993, a trial took place in the Crown Court at Leeds. The man accused of the murder of Nikki Allan was called George Heron. The jury found him not guilty of murder.

“They were right to do so. George Heron was not the killer of Nikki Allan. The killer of Nikki Allan was David Boyd, the man sitting in the dock at the back of this court.”

He added: “In 1992, the police inquiry into the murder of this child identified George Heron as a suspect and built a case around him.

“In contrast, in this recent re-investigation of the case, the police have gone to significant lengths to investigate all identifiable potential suspects without making any assumptions.”

The jury heard that Mr Boyd was aged 25 at the time of the murder, and he had also been known by the names of David Smith and David Bell.

He lived near Nikki in the same block of flats, Wear Garth, and he knew the building in which she was murdered well and how to get into it.

His girlfriend at the time was a regular babysitter for Nikki, Mr Wright said.

The last man to see her alive

Mr Wright said: “He benefited from the attention of the police being wrongly focused on an innocent man. He even provided a statement for use in the original trial.

“He was, by his own admission, the last man to see her alive that night, having her in his sight until the moments before she was lured away.

“He was, by his own admission, out of his flat alone at the time that she went missing. He closely resembles the description of the man who killed Nikki.

“Modern scientific testing has revealed his DNA on her clothing in multiple areas. The case against David Boyd is a circumstantial one, but it is - we will invite you to conclude - a compelling one; a case that will enable you to come to the sure and safe conclusion that he is guilty of her murder.”

He went on: “David Boyd knew the local area very well and, more significantly, he knew the Old Exchange Building. He was a regular visitor to that building and knew how to access it, using the same window that the killer used when he took a 12-year-old boy there in the dark just a few days before the murder, to look for pigeons.

“David Boyd knew the layout very well and was still able to describe it when interviewed nearly 30 years later.”

Grainy CCTV footage captured Nikki’s final moments at 9.45pm that night, as she made her way with her killer towards the place where her body was discovered the next day.

Her screams were heard at 10pm, fixing the time of her murder at just 15 minutes later.

Mr Boyd, from Norton in Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.

The trial, expected to last five weeks, continues.