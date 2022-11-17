Killer 'still out there'

Nov. 17—The chief of the Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that even though evidence suggests the alleged murders near campus Sunday were an "isolated, targeted attack," he asked the public to remain vigilant as the killer is still on the loose.

"We do not have a suspect at this time," Chief James Fry said at a news conference. "And that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there's no threat to the community and, as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times."

This contradicts previous statements from the city that said there was no imminent threat to the community at large.

The chief shared some new details but withheld others regarding the case involving the stabbings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a residence on King Road near campus.

Police believe the murders occurred in the early morning hours Sunday, but they did not receive the 911 call about an unconscious person at the residence until noon. Chapin and Kernodle spent part of the previous night at a party on campus, while Mogen and Goncalves were at a downtown Moscow bar. They were all at the King Road residence sometime after 1:45 a.m.

"The four were stabbed with a knife but no weapon has been located at this time," Fry said.

There were two other people at the residence who were unharmed. Fry said they were at the scene when the police arrived Sunday. Evidence indicates they were likely there during the time of the attack, which leaves questions about why it took so long for someone to call 911.

"We don't know why that call came in at noon and not in the middle of the night," he said.

Fry declined to say who called 911.

He said there was no sign of forced entry into the residence, nor were there signs of a robbery. It does not appear there was a party at the residence that night, he said.

Fry said police are working to put together a complete timeline of events and figure out the whereabouts of the victims that weekend as they continue to search for the perpetrator. The autopsies of the four victims began Wednesday.

He encouraged people with information to call the tip line at (208) 883-7180.

Fry also addressed frustrations from the public over the slow pace of information coming from his department since Sunday. Wednesday marked the first news conference the police held about this case.

"We have a lot of information coming in," he said. "We have tried to push out some information through press releases, but the reality is I probably should've been standing here a day or so ago. But I'm here now (and) we're going to continue to be here."

Fry did not specify why police believe it was a targeted attack but said investigators make their judgment based on the totality of information they collect.

"We try to take that information," he said. "We try to make the best educated decision we can, we review that as a team with our detectives along with our prosecutors, along with the university and we try to make the best decision on that."

Fry said police are looking at all evidence, including social media and anyone who might have a connection to the case.

"We're going to do our due diligence," he said. "We're going to make sure that nothing goes unturned."

Fry offered assurance that the police are doing everything they can to "let the people in our community know that we care."

"We want them to feel safe," he said. "We want them to be safe and we're going to do everything we can to do that."

UI President Scott Green also spoke at the news conference and became emotional when he spoke about the victims.

"We will support each other as we grieve and we'll move through this together as a Vandal family," he said.

Green said the university will remain open but allow students the flexibility to leave campus before Thanksgiving break. According to a Wednesday Daily News report, however, some students said a few of their professors still expect them to show up to class. Green did say that all "absences are excused."

UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said the university has increased campus safety patrols and students can arrange a security escort across campus. Eckles said he has reached out to the families of the victims and will stay in constant contact with them.

The Idaho State Police and FBI are also investigating this case.

"We want to reassure the community that the Moscow Police Department and everybody working on this will do everything we can," Fry said as he wrapped up the news conference. "We love this community, a lot of us went to the University of Idaho, and we are Vandals. And we will do everything we can to solve this."

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.