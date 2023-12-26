‘Killer whale madness’ continues in orca hunting ground off California, video shows

A pod of orcas rarely seen in California continues to create “killer whale madness,” a whale-watching video shows.

“What other words can we say, besides that this amount of activity is just unprecedented!!” an Instagram post Monday, Dec. 25, by Newport Coastal Adventure said.

A video in the post shows a killer whale, as they’re also known, pursuing a fleeing dolphin through the water as both jump into the air.

The video also shows orcas swimming just below the surface near the boat.

“They seem to have found a new hunting ground and it’s no telling how long they might stay at this point,” the Instagram post said.

“Amazing,” read one comment on the post.

The Eastern Tropical Pacific pod, more often found off the coast of Mexico and Central America, has been spotted multiple times in recent weeks off Palos Verdes and Santa Monica, McClatchy News reported.

The pod was last seen off Palos Verdes in April. Previous sightings took place in 2018 and 2019, when the orcas feasted on dolphins.

Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They can reach up to 32 feet and more than 12,000 pounds.

Orcas can live up to 90 years and are a top predator, with 100 teeth. They feed mainly on marine mammals and fish, along with seabirds and marine turtles.

‘Amazing’ sea creatures dazzle as they make a rare return off California. See them

Boaters spot orcas ‘zig zagging’ in California. Then came a ‘jaw dropping’ attack

Boaters witness ‘incredible’ moment 17 predators hunt creature in rare encounter