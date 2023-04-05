Killer whales caught on camera attacking gray whales: See the shocking video

BuzzFeed

"When I healed enough to come out of the coma, it took a week for the drugs to fade and my brain to reboot to the real world. I lost 100 pounds. I had no muscle to move or sit up, and I almost wasn't able to lift an arm. I forgot how to breathe, and I had gone into total organ failure. I needed six more surgeries and a year of therapy to learn how to do everything again."