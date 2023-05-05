Killer of Yuba County Deputy Brian Meilbeck denied parole

May 4—On April 1, 1997, Yuba County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Meilbeck was shot and killed while responding to a call.

On Tuesday, his killer, Phillip Peterson, was denied parole, just as he had been denied last year on May 12, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

"This is great news," Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in a statement. "Deputy Meilbeck paid the ultimate sacrifice as a deputy and will never be forgotten."

Peterson was subsequently arrested after Meilbeck's death in 1997 and on Oct. 14, 1998, a jury found him guilty of second degree murder for the killing of Meilbeck, court records show. Since that time, he has remained in prison.

In 1997, Meilbeck, on the job for just two months, was shot in the chest by Peterson and later died at the hospital. Meilbeck was responding to a domestic dispute call where, according to officials, Peterson had already shot his brother in the leg. As deputies approached the front door of the residence Peterson was at, Peterson shot at them.

Meilbeck died, leaving behind a wife and a young son.

"The incident involving the death of Yuba County Deputy Brian Meilbeck may have occurred over 25 years ago, however, the grief and pain of losing a loved one never goes away," the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

The department said because of changes to California law, Peterson became eligible for a parole review under California's Elderly Parole Program. He is currently 53 and imprisoned at Folsom State Prison, according to the CDCR.

"Depending on a person's conviction and sentence they may be eligible for elderly parole after being incarcerated at least 20 years and reaching 50 years of age, or being incarcerated at least 25 years and reaching 60 years of age," according to the CDCR. "Incarcerated persons are eligible for the Elderly Parole Program if their sentence is long enough, unless they are sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole."

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith appeared at a parole hearing Tuesday to advocate to keep Peterson in custody, officials said.

"Although Peterson is advanced in age, the parole board denied parole," the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said. "The panel found he has continued to engage in violence and misconduct while incarcerated, and that he doesn't have a firm grasp of his issues with substance abuse. They continued that he fails to take responsibility for his actions, and doesn't understand the causative factors underlying his criminal behavior. The board expressed concerns that Peterson believes that 'rules don't apply to (him).'"

A request was made to seek the maximum time before Peterson can return to the parole board again, but the commissioners recommended that he come back in five years for a review, officials said.

"Time may go by, but we will not forget," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in a statement. "Phillip Peterson is a dangerous man who needs to remain in custody for the rest of his life. We will continue to fight to keep him where he belongs."