A killer's family helps detectives find victim's remains

Erin Moriarty

Debbie Boyd spent an agonizing 15 years wondering where convicted killer Mario Garcia hid the body of her murdered daughter Christie Wilson.

"Was she in an ocean? Was she in a ditch?" asked Boyd. "And for 15 years, I never went to bed without wondering 'where is she? Where did Mario Garcia put her?'"

"We wanted to find her to show Mario, you're not going to win, you're not winning this," said investigator Don Murchison. "We're going to find her and bring her home to the family."

Through sheer will and wit, and the help of two determined investigators, Boyd finally got her answer.

Christie Wilson, 27, was last seen leaving the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California, in the early morning hours of October 5, 2005. / Credit: Debbie Boyd
Christie Wilson, 27, was last seen leaving the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California, in the early morning hours of October 5, 2005. / Credit: Debbie Boyd

Mario Garcia met Christie Wilson in a casino in 2005. It was the last time the 27-year-old woman was ever seen. Garcia denied having anything to do with Wilson's disappearance.

"What happened to her, Mario? How could she simply disappear after she was with you?" "48 Hours "correspondent Erin Moriarty asked Garcia in 2006. "I don't have answers for that," he replied.

A jury disagreed. Years passed since he was convicted and in 2018, Garcia let Boyd know he wanted to be released early from his 59-year sentence. Boyd considered negotiating with him, but changed her mind.

"This would be such a disgrace," she said. "He will not use my daughter's body as a bargaining chip."

Last summer, investigators working for the district attorney in Placer County, Calif., got a tip from an unlikely source that led them back to Garcia's former home. There they started digging until something emerged from the ground.

"We found Christie," says Boyd. "This is a day that we had hoped for. My prayers have been answered. We can now move forward without the torment of the last 15 years."

THE BIGGEST GAMBLE

Tiffney de Vries: Christie and I were definitely soul sisters for sure …we grew up together in school and just loved pretty much doing everything together.

Tiffney de Vries says best friend Christie Wilson just had a knack for making her laugh.

Tiffney DeVries: I picture her in our front room … just dancing and laughing and having so much fun … I could be having the worst day … And she would always be there for me. … We always knew that no matter what, we were there for each other.

But Tiffney was not with Christie in early morning hours of October 5, 2005. That's when a surveillance camera in a California casino captured Christie walking into a parking lot with a man she met that night.

Christie Wilson and Mario Garcia are seen leaving the casino together at 1:13 a.m. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
Christie Wilson and Mario Garcia are seen leaving the casino together at 1:13 a.m. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Tiffney DeVries: That was really scary because we didn't know where she was or if she could be alive.

Christie was then only 27 years old. Her mother Debbie Boyd can hardly believe how much time has passed.

Debbie Boyd: You know, I try not to think of it too much because it actually kind of takes me to a very sad place.

Since the moment Christie vanished, Debbie vowed not to rest until she knew what Christie's killer had done with her body.

Debbie Boyd: I'm her mother forever, and I was not going to give up.

"48 Hours" has been covering the Christie Wilson case for the past 15 years. It began like so many of these stories do: with a concerned boyfriend telling authorities that his girlfriend had gone missing.

Danny Burlando [2005]: I loved her, and I know she loved me, and we cared about each other very much.

On the evening of October 4, 2005, Christie's boyfriend Danny Burlando says she went to the Thunder Valley Casino to play blackjack.

Erin Moriarty: Did it surprise you to hear she had been at a casino that night?

Tiffney de Vries [2005]: You know it -- it didn't -- because recently she um -- she had been telling me she'd been, you know -- playing some blackjack.

Back in 2005, Tiffney de Vries was a young newlywed. She's thought about why Christie left the casino that night with a stranger, and she had a theory.

Tiffney de Vries [2005]: Sometimes I think, "Well what if -- you know -- someone put something in her drink?

Debbie was aware her daughter was gambling, partly because she was between jobs and low on money. Her boyfriend Danny felt Christie was gambling too much.

Erin Moriarty: When's the last time you actually talked to her?

Danny Burlando [2005]: At 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, October 4th. We had a 55 second conversation.

Christie Wilson seen in the casino on the phone with Danny Burlando at 10:28 p.m. on October 4, 2005. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
Christie Wilson seen in the casino on the phone with Danny Burlando at 10:28 p.m. on October 4, 2005. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Danny Burlando [2005]: I told her to come home and … she was like, "OK, I'm finishing up. I'll be home soon."

But when Danny awoke, there was no sign of Christie. He began leaving dozens of desperate messages on Christie's cell phone:

A quarter after 10 on Wednesday. It's now been 24 hours since I talked to you last, and I'm worried sick about you … Please call me. If you're OK, call me. If you're not OK, call me. Let me know what's going on.

Danny filed a missing person's report. Investigator Don Murchison interviewed Burlando back in 2005 and says Danny was very cooperative.

Don Murchison [2005]: Anything that I wanted from him when I was at that residence, he allowed me to have.

Murchison says investigators soon found their prime suspect when that casino video surfaced. They were able to track down a 53-year-old man named Mario Garcia by his player's casino card. Sheriff's deputies arrested and held him on a weapons charge.

Mario Garcia: Christie Wilson came and sat on my left between me and another individual.

In 2006, Mario Garcia told "48 Hours" what he says happened in the hours before Christie disappeared.

Christie Wilson and Mario Garcia / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
Christie Wilson and Mario Garcia / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Mario Garcia: We were at that table for a period of time until that table got hot. She asked me, "Hey, you want to go with me to another table?" And I said, "Sure."

Their night of gambling ended just past 1 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. Garcia claimed that he and Christie walked to his car and then went their separate ways. And he suggested that Christie may have met someone in the parking lot.

Erin Moriarty: Well, wouldn't that be seen on camera?

Mario Garcia: Well, they don't see that she got in my car, do they? They don't see where she went, correct?

Some 3 minutes and 41 seconds later, Garcia's car reappears on the cameras and it looks as though he's the only one inside.

George Malim [2005]: She hasn't called any family. Any friends.

Investigations Commander George Malim helped coordinate a massive search for Christie through the rugged and varied terrain of Placer County.

George Malim: We utilized search and rescue people and their vehicles … and they drove every road they could … every driveway, looked in every culvert … and still nothing was found.

Among the searchers was Christie's heartbroken older sister Stacie.

Stacie Wilson [2005]: You wanna hear details, but you don't. It's just like you get this image in my head of "god, what she must have been going through."

The physical searches turned up nothing, but then investigators began looking into Mario Garcia's past … and what they found was chilling.

Wendy Ward [2005]: You don't cross Mario. You don't cross him, especially if you're a woman and you're alone. You don't cross him.

GARCIA'S PAST

Even though Mario Garcia was the last person seen with Christie Wilson, to some he appeared an unlikely murder suspect. He was a project manager for a local hospital, married with two teenage boys.

Mario Garcia: I am, and I have been happily married.

Jean Garcia [2006]: Your husband … is your destiny … and with him I have that feeling. I just have that connection.

Jean and Mario Garcia / Credit: Jean Garcia
Jean and Mario Garcia / Credit: Jean Garcia

Garcia's wife Jean defended him.

Jean Garcia: He is a family man … if he's not working we will take the kids for sports.

And his son Kris, then 19, said he's a great dad.

Kris Garcia [2006]: … he was always there for us … you know he'd always come home, make sure … we all sit at the table. … we're just a good family.

The family lived in a house on five beautiful acres in Auburn, California – Gold Country.

Jean Garcia: With Mario, I always feel good about him.

But investigators were not about to take Jean's word for it. Four days after Christie disappeared, they went to Garcia's home to question him and ran a criminal background check. And that's how they found Wendy Ward, a woman from Garcia's past.

Wendy Ward [2005]: When I first met him, I found him to be very intelligent, very articulate, very warm.

Wendy Ward and Mario Garcia met and began dating in 1978. / Credit: Wendy Ward
Wendy Ward and Mario Garcia met and began dating in 1978. / Credit: Wendy Ward

Wendy Ward met Garcia in 1978 near Oakland, when she was 26 and he was 27, and they began dating.

Wendy Ward [2005]: I would say a very supportive person. It felt like he cared a lot.

But Wendy says he also had a temper, and he reached a boiling point after she ended the relationship. He grabbed her one night and drove off with her in his van.

Wendy Ward [2005]: He was holding my neck, or he was holding my head … and he says, `You do anything, you do anything, I will take your head and I will smash it."

Wendy Ward [2005]: I think he said to me, "Take off your clothes" or - -or something like that, and I said, "No." … I just was clawing, scratching, whatever I could do. … Then he started to choke me. I couldn't -- I couldn't breathe. I couldn't breathe.

Erin Moriarty: Did you think you were going to die?

Wendy Ward [2005]: I did. I really did.

She says he raped her and then took her back to his apartment.

Wendy Ward [2005]: … he pulled a gun out of his cabinet … and he held it to my head … and he pulled the trigger. … he says, "well it wasn't loaded this time," but basically, "I can come and get you anytime I want."

Wendy says he raped her again. And then, he casually made himself a sandwich, ate it, and drove her home.

Wendy Ward [2005]: I'm surprised that I actually am alive. I -- I'm very lucky.

Wendy immediately went to the hospital, and police arrested Garcia. But the court case stalled for two years, before prosecutors offered him a deal.

Wendy Ward [2005]: I figured it's better than nothing and let's do this and then let's move on. Garcia agreed to plead guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 18 month's probation. Believe it or not, Garcia says he's the one who was railroaded.

Mario Garcia&#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
Mario Garcia / Credit: CBS News

Mario Garcia [2006]: She made allegations that were not true.

Erin Moriarty: There was a gun involved, wasn't there?

Mario Garcia: There was no gun involved.

Erin Moriarty: You pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and there was no gun involved? You just offered to plead guilty?

Mario Garcia: I possess guns, I possess guns but there was no -- we had a stormy relationship.

Erin Moriarty: When you say stormy relationship, did you hit her?

Mario Garcia: No, I did not. Wendy never forgot about Garcia, but she moved on … until October 2005, not long after Christie went missing, when she was tracked down by Detective Murchison. Erin Moriarty: When you heard that Christie Wilson disappeared and the last person to see her alive was Mario Garcia, what was your reaction?

Wendy Ward: I felt sick to my stomach.

Wendy told Murchison what happened with Garcia, and she said there was something else about Garcia they needed to know.

Wendy Ward: I felt, after my own incident with him … that he could very easily do this again with someone else.

It wasn't long before something terrible involving Mario Garcia happened again.

Tom Davis [2005]: My younger sister and I were pals, we were friends. She was a lot of fun to be around. She was very outgoing.

Tom Davis' sister Lynette dated Mario Garcia after Wendy in 1979. It, too, was a volatile relationship, and Garcia was upset with Lynette because she ended a pregnancy with his child. But the couple still celebrated Christmas with Lynette's mother. After dinner, the three of them got into Lynette's car.

John Cave [2005]: The streets were dry; the weather was clear.

Retired officer John Cave was the chief accident investigator for the Oakland Police Department. That Christmas night, he got a call that a car had plunged into the water near the Oakland airport.

John Cave: The witnesses said the car pulled over to the right shoulder. They drove by, and the car accelerated. … And there was a ledge, like into the pier, and the car shot off that ledge out into the water … And that's where it sunk.

Lynette Smith and Violet Davis / Credit: Tom David
Lynette Smith and Violet Davis / Credit: Tom David

Garcia was the only survivor.

Mario Garcia: I panicked and eventually, I took my seat belt and I opened one of the windows … all this rush of water came into the car. I got out and everybody else, I presumed, got out.

He told police Lynette was driving, but they couldn't confirm who was behind the wheel.

Erin Moriarty: If in fact Mario Garcia was the driver and he intended to kill Lynette and her mother … it's not a very efficient way to get rid of somebody, is it?

John Cave: It worked didn't it? … and, if he was the driver, he got away with it.

Cave wanted to question Garcia further, but he got a lawyer the next day.

Erin Moriarty: Why, if it were just a simple accident, would you not talk to the police and would you hire a criminal lawyer?

Mario Garcia: It's the thing to do. It's the legal right of every citizen of the United States. And my attorney advised me not to talk to them.

After the accident, a heartbroken Tom reached out to an old friend from his hometown. Incredibly, it was Wendy Ward. As they talked, she asked how his sister was doing.

Tom Davis: I said, "Yeah, she was killed in a car accident, involved with this guy named Mario Garcia." "Mario Garcia?" Wendy Ward: It goes beyond disbelief.

Tom Davis: She says, "I used to date him. I was involved with him. I have rape charges against him."

No charges were ever filed against Garcia for Lynette and her mother's deaths. But Debbie Boyd had heard all she needed to about Mario Garcia.

Debbie Boyd [2005]: You're not fooling anybody, and especially not me. … And I will continue to pursue you and pursue you and pursue you.

THE CASE AGAINST MARIO GARCIA

After three weeks of searching, Placer County authorities made a tough decision: to charge Mario Garcia with Christie's murder even though they hadn't found her body. Her mother Debbie Boyd worried there wasn't enough evidence.

Debbie Boyd [2005]: The thought of him getting off on this case, once again, scares the living daylights out of me for every woman.

Garen Horst [2006]: It was a large case to put together.

Garen Horst, the Placer County deputy district attorney at the time, had the unenviable task of prosecuting the county's first no-body murder trial in September 2006. Erin Moriarty: So, what do you believe happened to Christie Wilson?

Garen Horst: She went out of the casino with the defendant. … At some point in the vehicle at the casino, he incapacitated her.

Mario Garcia leaves the parking lot in his car, seemingly alone. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
Mario Garcia leaves the parking lot in his car, seemingly alone. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Garen Horst: He was probably putting her in the backseat so that when he drove away nobody could see. … As far as what he did … afterwards, that's anybody's guess.

Erin Moriarty: Was she in your car?

Mario Garcia [2006]: No, she never was inside my car. … At some point in time, she says that she left her cell phone in the casino and we embrace. … And that, that was the end of the conversation.

Investigators did later find Christie's phone in the casino, but there is no footage of her returning to get it and no footage of Christie getting into Garcia's car. But Horst says the evidence prove Christie was inside the car.

Garen Horst: One of Christie's pulled hairs was found in that trunk.

Small amounts of Christie Wilson&#39;s blood was found on the door and backseat of Mario Garcia&#39;s car, and her hairs were found in his trunk and on a door handle.&#xa0; / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
Small amounts of Christie Wilson's blood was found on the door and backseat of Mario Garcia's car, and her hairs were found in his trunk and on a door handle. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Crime scene investigators also found tiny drops of her blood on the backseat and door.

Mario Garcia: Why is it that the DNA on the door, claimed to be of Christie Wilson, was the only thing that was found? Why is it that the DNA from my sons, my wife and other people that were in the car were not found?

Erin Moriarty: By your own admission, you cleaned the car.

Mario Garcia: I cleaned everybody else's DNA except Christie Wilson? That's the only thing they found. So how did it get there?

Erin Moriarty: What's your reaction when the defense insinuates … that was planted?

Don Murchison [2006]: It greatly angers me … They couldn't defend what was there, so they had to say it was planted.

The prosecution says the evidence that incriminates Garcia is as plain as the scratches on his face and body left by Christie as she fought for her life.

When police spoke with Garcia four days later, he had scratches on his face and chest. Investigators believed Christie Wilson left the marks during a struggle.&#xa0; / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
When police spoke with Garcia four days later, he had scratches on his face and chest. Investigators believed Christie Wilson left the marks during a struggle. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Erin Moriarty: Did you get the scratches … through Christie Wilson?

Mario Garcia: No. Absolutely not.

But the morning after that trip to the casino, several of Garcia's co-workers say they saw scratches on Garcia's face, and he visited the eye doctor.

Mario Garcia: Those are injuries that I received through poison oak and falling from a tree.

Yet Robert Royer, an emergency room doctor who sat at the same table as Garcia at the casino, told investigators he could clearly see Garcia's face that night. Erin Moriarty: How far is -- is Mario Garcia from you?

Robert Royer [2006]: Two feet? Less than a meter.

Erin Moriarty: Did he seem to have any injuries on his face?

Robert Royer: I didn't see any injuries, no … and I'm reasonably good at making those kind of observations 'cause that's what I do for a living.

Erin Moriarty: Why wouldn't the emergency room doctor see those?

Mario Garcia: I cannot answer what he saw or didn't see.

And no one can answer why Christie left the casino with Garcia. Those who knew her had wondered if he put something in her drink. And the prosecution presents evidence to support that theory.

A week after Christie disappeared, Garcia searched online for information about how authorities test for date rape drugs. But when Garcia takes the stand, he insists he's done nothing wrong.

Mario Garcia [to Erin Moriarty]: I wanted to tell the court that I am very sorry Christie Wilson is missing. But I don't know where she's at.

The jury doesn't get to hear about Garcia's violent past even though he comes face-to-face with a reminder.

Wendy Ward travelled to Sacramento to meet Debbie and Christie&#39;s family for the first time. &#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
Wendy Ward travelled to Sacramento to meet Debbie and Christie's family for the first time. / Credit: CBS News

To show her support, Wendy Ward travels to Sacramento to meet Debbie and Christie's family for the first time.

Wendy Ward [2006]: I couldn't stop hugging her. I just wanted to hold her and hug her and all the family. They're just going through so much.

Wendy heads to court with the Boyds for closing arguments, where Garcia's lawyer suggests that no one even knows if Christie is dead.

Erin Moriarty: Are you saying that Christie Wilson may still be alive?

Mario Garcia: Do we know if she's dead?

The jury concluded it did know: "Case 55517 We the jury in the above and titled action find the defendant Mario Flavio Garcia guilty of a violation …"

DEBBIE BOYD [to reporters]: Absolutely justice has been served. It's about time. Now, if he's any kind of a man, he'll tell us where he disposed of my daughter.

At Garcia's sentencing in January 2007, the Boyds still held out hope that Garcia would disclose where he left Christie's body in exchange for a lesser sentence.

Mario Garcia addresses the judge at his sentencing. / Credit: CBS News
Mario Garcia addresses the judge at his sentencing. / Credit: CBS News

MARIO GARCIA: I suppose that at this hearing I'm supposed to ask for mercy, for forgiveness, and to show remorse. However … I will not do such thing [sic] … I did not kill Christie Wilson. I am innocent.

Garcia's sentence, 25 years to life, is doubled because of his assault on Wendy Ward. When other charges were added, his total sentence became 59 years-to-life.

Debbie Boyd [after the sentencing]: At this point, I don't ever expect that he'll disclose what he did with Christie.

Jean Garcia [2006]: The truth is out there. And Mario told me that we have to found [sic] Christie and that's the only hope he has.

Jean Garcia did not know that her own family would play a key role in the search for Christie.

WHERE IS CHRISTIE?

Mario Garcia's murder conviction in 2006 was hardly the end of the case for Christie's mother. Garcia was sent to prison and the years dragged by. But he refused to say what he did with her body. It's been the mystery at the center of this case, and it has gnawed at Deb's soul.

Debbie Boyd: Debbie is forever changed. Mario Garcia changed that. He changed me.

The loss of her daughter was crushing, but Debbie knew she couldn't allow Garcia to control her life.

Debbie Boyd: We made a commitment … he is not going to take our marriage … He's not going to take the marriages of our children. He's not going to disrupt our jobs. We are not giving him any more.

That was not easy as Garcia filed one appeal after another.

Debbie and Pat Boyd / Credit: CBS News
Debbie and Pat Boyd / Credit: CBS News

Debbie Boyd: You can't move forward completely when you have all these appeals … You know, it's like you move forward five steps and then you're back in it again.

Pat Boyd, Christie's stepfather and a former San Jose detective, knew the stakes were high.

Pat Boyd: 'Cause it's not like we had a tremendous amount of evidence. A small amount of evidence being lost, the case would have been lost.

Nuno Tavares: The concern is always there for appeals but it was not a distraction that it took us away from … our, our tasks and our mission to try to find Christie.

Nuno Tavares, an investigator for the Placer County District Attorney's Office, and fellow investigator Don Murchison had been on the case from the beginning and never let go.

Investigators Don Murchison and Nuno Tavares. / Credit: CBS News
Investigators Don Murchison and Nuno Tavares. / Credit: CBS News

Erin Moriarty: Why is it so important to the two of you to bring her home?

Don Murchison Because the family needed her … They needed a place where they could go and to spend time with her.

Nuno Tavares: We wanted to give Debbie and her family back control … up until this point, he controlled the location of Christie's remains. And that didn't sit well with me.

Morgan Gire: They are incredibly dedicated. They are very experienced … their balance between tough cop and teddy bear is the appropriate balance.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire gave Nuno and Murch, as Debbie calls them, the green light to keep looking for Christie and they ran with it — going to extraordinary lengths to find her no matter how dirty the job.

Don Murchison: We actually pumped an entire septic tank out … We pumped out the entire 2,000 gallons of sewage and went through it by hand.

Erin Moriarty: That is determination.

All those searches over all those years turned up nothing but the investigation entered a new phase in 2017 after Tony Lopez, an anchor for the CBS Sacramento, conducted an interview with Debbie. She directed some carefully chosen words to Garcia.

DEBBIE BOYD [CBS Sacramento interview]: I now view him as a lost soul … And that I often wonder -- I want him to know I often wonder how he ever became the man that he did. … If Mario were to pass away with me not having had the opportunity to sit and just talk with him, I know I would forever regret it.

Debbie says Garcia spotted that interview and began writing letters to her and Placer County officials. Garcia apologized for what Debbie had gone through but did not accept responsibility for Christie's murder.

Debbie Boyd: I wanted Christie back so bad that I thought, you know what? Let's see how far this goes.

Morgan Gire: Deb had struggled with the idea that, you know, what do you negotiate with a man who has been convicted of the murder of your daughter who knows where she is?

But ultimately, Debbie changed her mind—she could not bring herself to negotiate with Garcia.

Debbie Boyd: I was sitting there thinking, "what on Earth are you doing, Debbie? Get a grip." This would be such a disgrace … He will not use my daughter's body as a bargaining chip.

Morgan Gire: And we certainly weren't going to agree to let him out in exchange for the location of her remains. So really, the only option was, find her.

Nuno and Murch reapproached Garcia's family. Investigators knew Jean Garcia had divorced Mario after his conviction. She had reached a point where she no longer believed Garcia.

Nuno Tavares: … she said she was very convinced that Mario had something to do with Christie's disappearance and murder.

The investigators also reached out to Garcia's sons, Kris and Andy, and walked them through the four days in October 2005 after Christie went missing but before police began questioning Garcia. What did they see? How did their father behave?

Nuno Tavares: We went through -- every day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then it got to Saturday. And that's where the story got a little bit interesting. … Kris had an important soccer game.

Nuno Tavares: He saw his dad working on a tractor … working kind of frantically and had kind of a crazed look in his eyes as he was working around the property … And he told Kris, "I'm not going." And it was a very firm, "I'm not going." … Kris found that out of character for Mario.

In August 2020, Nuno Tavares and Don Murchison went back and searched the property around the home where Mario Garcia and his family lived at the time of Christie&#39;s disappearance. / Credit: CBS News
In August 2020, Nuno Tavares and Don Murchison went back and searched the property around the home where Mario Garcia and his family lived at the time of Christie's disappearance. / Credit: CBS News

The investigators asked Kris to accompany them back to his childhood home, which the family lost in 2007, to pinpoint the spot where he had seen his father working on the tractor.

Nuno Tavares: He said it was right next to the detached garage, right along the road.

It was barely 100 yards from the Garcia house. But if he had been digging in that spot with a tractor just days before deputies searched the property, why hadn't anyone noticed?

Don Murchison: It wasn't just a small area where he had landscaped … there was landscaping all over the property.

Nuno Tavares: And you've got to remember, he had time. Mario has four or five days to really do this right …

Don Murchison: Mario did a extremely good job … making the terrain look like it just fit the area.

And Nuno and Murch also knew that cadaver dogs had roamed the property back in 2005 and had found nothing.

Nuno Tavares: … cadaver dogs are a tool like any other tool that we use. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't.

A year passed and in August 2020, investigators decided they would take another look. This time, they brought with them a company that specialized in ground penetrating radar or GPR. Nearly the entire 5 acres were scanned, and technicians pinpointed eight spots where there were voids or pockets beneath the surface. The first two holes produced nothing.

Erin Moriarty: You struck out twice.

Nuno Tavares: We've been going for a long time. Three is now my favorite hole … it's my favorite hole because that's where Mario was working that day …

Erin Moriarty: And how far did you go?

Nuno Tavares: … we started pulling back about 25 feet, pulling just a couple of inches at a time, went about 18-feet wide … and out of the corner of my peripheral, I see a bone popping up out of the ground.

Nuno Tavares: I was a little bit short of breath, I'll tell you that … The blood was rushing … And we stopped everything. We froze everything.

It was the moment of truth — had Nuno and Murch found Christie Wilson?

"WE FOUND CHRISTIE"

Buried on what was once Mario Garcia's property, Nuno and Murch had found what looked like a human bone. They needed confirmation, so, they called in archeologist Cindy Arrington. She immediately told them the bone was human, but the detectives weren't convinced.

Cindy Arrington: He's like, "you're not close enough." I said, "oh, yes, I am [laughs]. … And he said, "get closer." … So, they had me get down in the trench and really double check, triple check. OK, yes. It's human.

At the third location, just 100 yards from Mario Garcia&#39;s former home, investigators recovered nearly a full skeleton. Tests would later confirm it was Christie Wilson&#39;s. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney
At the third location, just 100 yards from Mario Garcia's former home, investigators recovered nearly a full skeleton. Tests would later confirm it was Christie Wilson's. / Credit: Placer County District Attorney

Human -- but was it Christie's? More identification work needed to be done but finding any human bones on Garcia's property was big news and they immediately shared it with the sheriff and the DA.

Nuno Tavares: They came to the conclusion that … we need to get this news to Debbie quickly. And they knew how they needed to get it to her. For years, Debbie and Wendy Ward have helped the detectives teach a class for homicide investigators. And just two months earlier, someone in the class asked Debbie a question no one had ever asked before.

Debbie Boyd: "Mrs. Boyd, if your daughter was ever recovered, how would you want to be notified?" … And I just said, "you know, please don't ever just call me on the phone."

Nuno and Murch flew to Scottsdale, Arizona. It was nearly midnight when the Boyds' doorbell rang. Debbie was asleep on the couch. Pat answered the door.

Don Murchison: He opened up the door and he looked at us and he got a big smile on his face. He said, "Hi, guys, how's it going?" … And then you could see him pause and you could see things starting to click the gears in his head.

Debbie Boyd: And I got up. … I just was in a fog … And I looked at them and he said, "Debbie. It's Murch. And it's Nuno." I said, "what are you doing here?"

Don Murchison: So. that's when we told her that we had found human remains on Mario's property that we believed were Christie's, but we couldn't confirm that.

Nuno Tavares: I remember her that night saying, "is it OK to be happy or joyful?" She kept looking around going, "Is that OK?"

Pat Boyd: We didn't know whether we should open a bottle of champagne, what -- it was just a lot of hugs, some quietness and sometimes just sitting there letting it sink in.

Debbie made plans to fly to California to tell her daughter Stacie. And before she left for the airport the next morning, Nuno and Murch heard that their team had had found nearly an entire skeleton and it was definite — the bones were Christie's. Days later, Debbie shared the news with the world and made sure to thank Nuno and Murch.

DEBBIE BOYD [to reporters]: Today is a day that absolutely reflects some of the greatest level of perseverance and police work that a victim's family could ever ask for.

Pat Boyd: They brought two people home. They brought my daughter home. They brought my wife home.

Erin Moriarty: Do you feel that you got Deb back? Tell me about that.

Pat Boyd: She can think of more than just where is Christie?

Kris and Jean didn't want to speak publicly, but they're grateful to have closure for Christie's family, and their own.

Nuno Tavares: Kris, Andy, Jean — they didn't ask to have a dad and a husband who was a murderer, who buried his victim on their property, where they lived and played. They didn't ask for that.

And then there were the other victims of Mario Garcia who were hit hard by Christie's murder, like Danny Burlando, her boyfriend at the time.

Danny Burlando: I didn't realize … how much had really been bottled up for 15 years. … I think I may have been judged, misjudged, misunderstood through the process … and that didn't really allow me to grieve and be a victim in this, in this whole thing.

Wendy Ward was also relieved. She knows how lucky she is to have survived her own encounter with Garcia and has used art to help transform the feelings that she's held onto for all these years.

Wendy Ward: It helped shift those feelings into something positive — what came up in me to create that and to survive and to say no more.

Everyone involved takes pride that Christie was found without making a deal with Garcia. And the discovery lays to rest any doubts about Garcia's guilt. Debbie Boyd: I mean, there's no greater proof.

The autopsy revealed that Christie's hand and nose were broken, but it couldn't establish a cause of death.

Erin Moriarty: Do you believe he strangled her?

Don Murchison: I think that's very likely … what — what occurred that day … But we just don't know.

Those who loved Christie try to focus on the life she lived. Her best friend Tiffney de Vries says she's reminded of Christie by the little things she loved — a song on the radio, or the way Christie danced.

Tiffney de Vries: For me, Christie has never been completely gone. I've been carrying her spirit with me every day.

In October 2020, to mark the anniversary of Christie&#39;s death, Debbie Boyd visited the pier in Capitola, California, where the family put a plaque many years ago. &#xa0; / Credit: CBS News
In October 2020, to mark the anniversary of Christie's death, Debbie Boyd visited the pier in Capitola, California, where the family put a plaque many years ago. / Credit: CBS News

Debbie and Christie's father Dennis had Christie's remains cremated. In October 2020, to mark the anniversary of her death, Debbie visited the pier in Capitola where the family put a plaque many years ago.

Debbie Boyd: This is a place that Christie just absolutely loved … It was what she called her happy place.

Debbie says no longer having to wonder where Christie is changes everything.

Debbie Boyd: We can grieve the way that we should have been able to grieve 15 years ago. There's a peace about that.

Debbie Boyd: I was so blessed to be her mom for 27 years and that I will carry with me forever.

Mario Garcia died of pneumonia on December 24, 2020.

He died without ever admitting guilt.

Produced by Paul LaRosa and Dena Goldstein. Greg Fisher is the development producer. Jud Johnston, George Baluzy and Joan Adelman are the editors. Peter Schweitzer is the senior producer.

She was "literal sunshine": A tribute to Haley Anderson

Growing concerns over QAnon's impact on politics

WHO investigators continue search into coronavirus origins in Wuhan, China

Latest Stories

  • Biden calls for urgent passage of $1.9trn Covid relief as Democrats aim to bypass Republicans in Congress

    Lawmakers can muscle through coronavirus aid that is critical to administration’s response to public heath crisis

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Why Republicans won’t agree to Biden’s big plans and why he should ignore them

    The new president can achieve huge and vital reform and relief without the party of Trump – and they know it Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Marine One at the White House. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters If there were ever a time for bold government, it is now. Covid, joblessness, poverty, raging inequality and our last chance to preserve the planet are together creating an existential inflection point. Fortunately for America and the world, Donald Trump is gone, and Joe Biden has big plans for helping Americans survive Covid and then restructuring the economy, rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and creating millions of green jobs. But Republicans in Congress don’t want to go along. Why not? Mitch McConnell and others say America can’t afford it. “We just passed a program with over $900bn in it,” groused Senator Mitt Romney, the most liberal of the bunch. Rubbish. We can’t afford not to. Fighting Covid will require far more money. People are hurting. Besides, with the economy in the doldrums it’s no time to worry about the national debt. The best way to reduce the debt as a share of the economy is to get the economy growing again. The real reason Republicans want to block Biden is they fear his plans will work Repairing ageing infrastructure and building a new energy-efficient one will make the economy grow even faster over the long term – further reducing the debt’s share. No one in their right mind should worry that public spending will “crowd out” private investment. If you hadn’t noticed, borrowing is especially cheap right now. Money is sloshing around the world, in search of borrowers. It’s hard to take Republican concerns about debt seriously when just four years ago they had zero qualms about enacting one of the largest tax cuts in history, largely for big corporations and the super-wealthy. If they really don’t want to add to the debt, there’s another alternative. They can support a tax on super-wealthy Americans. The total wealth of America’s 660 billionaires has grown by a staggering $1.1tn since the start of the pandemic, a 40% increase. They alone could finance almost all of Biden’s Covid relief package and still be as rich as they were before the pandemic. So why not a temporary emergency Covid wealth tax? The real reason Republicans want to block Biden is they fear his plans will work. It would be the Republican’s worst nightmare: all the anti-government claptrap they’ve been selling since Ronald Reagan will be revealed as nonsense. Government isn’t the problem and never was. Bad government is the problem, and Americans have just had four years of it. Biden’s success would put into sharp relief Trump and Republicans’ utter failures on Covid, jobs, poverty, inequality and climate change, and everything else. Biden and the Democrats would reap the political rewards in 2022 and beyond. Democrats might even capture the presidency and Congress for a generation. After FDR rescued America, the Republican party went dark for two decades. Trumpian Republicans in Congress have an even more diabolical motive for blocking Biden. They figure if Americans remain in perpetual crises and ever-deepening fear, they’ll lose faith in democracy itself. This would open the way for another strongman demagogue in 2024 – if not Trump, a Trump-impersonator like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley or Donald Trump Jr. The worst-kept secret in Washington is Biden doesn’t really need Republicans If Biden is successful, Americans’ faith in democracy might begin to rebound – marking the end of the nation’s flirtation with fascism. If he helps build a new economy of green jobs with good wages, even Trump’s angry white working-class base might come around. The worst-kept secret in Washington is Biden doesn’t really need Republicans, anyway. With their razor-thin majorities in both houses of Congress, Democrats can enact Biden’s plans without a single Republican vote. The worry is Biden wants to demonstrate “bipartisan cooperation” and may try so hard to get some Republican votes that his plans get diluted to the point where Republicans get what they want: failure. Biden should forget bipartisanship. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans didn’t give a hoot about bipartisanship when they and Trump were in power. If Republicans try to stonewall Biden’s Covid relief plan, Biden and the Democrats should go it alone through a maneuver called “reconciliation”, allowing a simple majority to pass budget legislation. If Republicans try to block anything else, Biden should scrap the filibuster – which now requires 60 senators to end debate. The filibuster isn’t in the constitution. It’s anti-democratic, giving a minority of senators the power to block the majority. It was rarely used for most of the nation’s history. The filibuster can be ended by a simple majority vote, meaning Democrats have the power to scrap it. Biden will have to twist the arms of a few recalcitrant Democrats, but that’s what presidential leadership often requires. The multiple crises engulfing America are huge. The window of opportunity for addressing them is small. If ever there was a time for boldness, it is now. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comGOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • White House says Biden won’t release ‘gracious’ letter from Trump unless they speak to each other

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she has ‘no calls to report on’ between the president and his predecessor

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site

    One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • Biden news: President visits Walter Reed hospital, as ex-KGB agent says Russia ‘wooed’ Trump for years

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.