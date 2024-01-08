Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win

Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone has made history with a win at the Golden Globes.

Gladstone took home the prize for best actress in a motion picture at the ceremony for their role in the Martin Scorsese movie last night, becoming the first Indigenous actor to win any award in the 81 years since the Golden Globes began.

Gladstone, who grew up on the reservation of the Blackfeet Nation, was emotional as she began her speech with a few words in the Blackfeet language.

"I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this," she continued.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Related: Killers of the Flower Moon is well worth its lengthy runtime

"I'm so grateful I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here, because in this business, Native actors used to speak their own lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera."

Gladstone added that the win was "a historic one, and not just for me.. I am holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film and my mother [in the film], Tantoo Cardinal".

She also thanked director Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and said "you are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies."

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP - Getty Images

Related: Killers of the Flower Moon true story: What were the Osage murders?

Gladstone also thanked the Osage Nation and Chief Standing Bear in their speech, and concluded by dedicating the award to "every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented, who is seeing their stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies, and tremendous trust from with and from each other. So thank you so much!"

Following its cinema release, the film has been confirmed to be getting its Apple TV+premiere later this week.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday, January 12. The Golden Globes were streamed on Paramount+ and will be available on demand from today (January 8).

You Might Also Like