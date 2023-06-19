Killer's name won't pass my lips, says mother of stabbed student

Shiloh Pottinger was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the the manslaughter of Luke O'Connor - GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE/PA

The mother of a student stabbed to death with a 13in stiletto knife has said his attacker’s name will not pass her lips because he does not deserve it.

Shiloh Pottinger, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter after killing Luke O’Connor, 19, in Manchester in October last year.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard how Pottinger, a music producer, repeatedly stabbed the business management student after hearing a “flippant comment” about his skateboarding skills from one of the victim’s friends.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Pottinger brandishing a flick knife before hitting Mr O’Connor with his skateboard.

‘No remorse’

Pottinger then stabbed the Manchester Metropolitan University student eight times. He was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Pottinger denied murder and claimed he had been acting in self-defence. Judge Nicholas Dean KC on Monday sentenced Pottinger to 15 years in prison, 10 of which must be served before being considered eligible for release.

He told Pottinger, who was a music student at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, that he had “told many lies” during the trial including the claim he had bought the knife “as a tool” for applying tape to skateboards.

The defendant had shown “no remorse” and even tried to blame the victim for the attack, the judge said, adding: “A stiletto knife is an out-and-out weapon.”

Mr O’Connor’s mother, Carolyn, gave a tearful statement in court, looking directly at Pottinger in the dock, but refusing to say his name.

She said: “I refuse your name to pass my lips because you don’t deserve it. Luke was the man you will never be. He was a gentle giant and had a heart of gold and the kindest of souls.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.