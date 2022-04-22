🌱 Killer's Parole + The Miz & The Browns + Dukes Of Hazzard Driving

Our hearts go out to the O'Donnell family today. Your hearts may be warmed today, however, by the life-saving actions of the Cleveland Rams semi-pro football team.

Jeffrey Deel could be out of prison this summer. (ODOC and Shutterstock photos)

After 8 Tries, Parole Granted For Man Who Killed 10-Year-Old Boy In 1984

A 53-year-old man who as a teen murdered a child in 1984 will leave prison on parole sometime after June 21. Denied parole eight times previously, Jeffrey Deel will become a free man despite the protests of his victim's family.

The parole board's vote in Deel's favor was 7 to 2. Though he was 16 at the time of the crime, Deel was tried as an adult, convicted by a Lake County jury, and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Danny O'Donnell, 10, was lured to Bennett Road Beach by Deel on Oct. 23, 1984. He was beaten, strangled and found in Lake Erie. Deel, a Boy Scout, had spent the day on the beach drinking beer and spray-painting graffiti. O'Donnell, who was friend's with Deel's younger brother, went to the beach to see a fish Deel caught.

In August 2021, Deel wrote O'Donnell's family a letter: “I know that if you are reading this letter, you are probably saying many things. Such as: I am still alive and Danny is not, or I got to enjoy life in prison and Danny is still gone, or you may have this or that and Danny has nothing– you took that away from us. I wish I could bring Danny back. I wish I could give you your son back.”

O'Donnell's family has waged letter-writing campaigns to keep Deel behind bars every time he came up for parole. In his 37 years behind bars, Deel — inmate number A183785 — no doubt often wished for his freedom. On Wednesday, it was granted.

Read more on Fox 8 Cleveland

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Miz Reps The Browns At The NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns will bring some local star power to the draft in Las Vegas next week. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, a Parma native, pro wrestler and reality TV star, will rep the Browns as an official celeb.

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME,” said The Miz in a statement released by WWE.

You can see him and his wife on "The Miz and Mrs." on USA Network. The show was renewed for 10 more episodes this year.

Dukes of Hazzard fail. (Photo by East Cleveland Police)

East Cleveland Police tell a heckuva story. After members of an organized crime task force gave chase to a suspected drug dealer, a stunning crash took place. "The driver attempted to mimic the opening credit scene of the 'Dukes of Hazzard' television show. However, the Ford failed to perform as the Dodge Charger usually did for Bo and Luke. ... The vehicle did not launch off the wall and continue. (It should be noted that officers in the pursuit did not hear a ‘Yeeeee haaaaaw’ when the attempt was made.)” (East Cleveland PD Facebook) Players on the Cleveland Rams semi-pro football team saved a man from a burning home on East 173rd Street in Cleveland on Wednesday night. The team was practicing on a field next to the house when they saw the flames and rushed to the rescue. (Fox 8 Cleveland) The assistant fire chief in Lorain faces multiple felony charges after Ring doorbell video showed him attacking his neighbor and throwing him to the ground. Matthew Homolya is currently on leave from the department and faces more than a decade in prison if convicted. (WKYC 3 News) The rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun in Pepper Pike who was arrested this week in an underage sex sting has resigned from his temple. Stephen Weiss, 60, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and other crimes. An undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old boy arrested Weiss. (Fox 8 Cleveland) How many independent record stores are in Northeast Ohio? A handful? More? If you guessed two dozen, you're right. Record Store Day is Saturday, April 23. "What better time to visit a few of Northeast Ohio’s independent record shops?" asks reporter Annie Nickoloff. (cleveland.com)

