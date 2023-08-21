If killers won’t go to court, take court to their cells

Lucy Letby’s refusal to enter the dock yesterday follows a trend among that tiny set of convicted murderers who have little or nothing to lose because they are facing whole life, or virtually whole life, terms. Now Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has promised to bring forward legislation in the next King’s Speech forcing defendants to attend court for their sentencing. But will it work?

It is not strictly correct to say that judges are powerless in such circumstances. They can order a defendant to come to court, and a refusal to obey such an order would be a contempt, punishable by a further, and consecutive, term of imprisonment.

But while that might be persuasive for someone facing a sentence of a few years, it loses all potency to those anticipating a whole life, or an exceptionally lengthy term. What judges cannot currently do is to demand that the prison, or prisoner escorting companies, drag a reluctant prisoner into the dock.

No doubt, to many people it will seem rather odd that prisoners, who have little or no say in the matter when the prison service wishes to move them from prison to prison, are nevertheless able to veto their transport to court, or (as in Letby’s case) from the court cells to the dock.

There are, of course, problems in moving reluctant, and often very dangerous, prisoners safely. Yet such people are moved around the prison system all the time, and the difficulties of taking sentence refuseniks to court, and thence into the dock, could be overcome.

Yes, it may add expense and inconvenience. It could place further burdens upon a system that already functions very poorly and quite often breaks down completely. But it is not the fundamental problem.

The real difficulty arises once they are in court. From what we have learnt of Lucy Letby’s mysterious character, it seems unlikely that, had she been brought into the dock, she would have attempted to disrupt the proceedings. But most mass murderers – those facing whole life terms – aren’t like her. It is no good making a law that might work to get a quiet young woman into the dock if it would not also work for the serial strangler, the gangland capo di tutti capi or the unrepentant terrorist.

Are they to be literally manhandled into the courtroom in chains? And once there, what if they continue to struggle and shout? What if they take a final opportunity to protest their innocence? For obvious reasons even the most secure docks are not entirely soundproof.

The normal and very effective remedy is to send disruptive defendants to the cells at the slightest sign of trouble, and the hearing then continues in their absence. But that would render the whole exercise of dragging them into the dock pointless, and enable a determined defendant to make the court look ridiculous.

Are they to be gagged as well as handcuffed and fettered? Since the abolition of the death penalty, the imposition of a whole life term is as solemn an occasion as the justice system provides. So it should be. The spectacle of a gagged and shackled prisoner in the dock would convert a court into something more like a circus, with the defendant as a freak-show attraction.

For some bereaved relatives, no doubt, the presence of the defendant at the moment of sentence provides an important catharsis. For others it is enough to know that an appropriate sentence has been passed; and others again may feel that the sooner the murderer disappears from public sight forever, the better.

Ultimately, the primary purpose of a trial is not to parade a convicted murderer like an exhibit. It is not even, important though that is, to provide “closure” to the relatives. It is to decide the defendant’s guilt, and if necessary to impose the proper sentence. At the same time, it is true that the sentencing hearing in a murder case has now developed a secondary purpose: for the relatives to convey – either in person or through prosecution counsel – the effect that the crime has had upon them. Many such “victim personal statements” were read out at yesterday’s hearing.

They seldom affect the actual sentence, and nor should they. The law does not value the life of a murder victim according to the poignancy of the bereaved relatives’ pleas. They do however give a voice to the murderer’s victims, and they represent an attempt to ensure that the murderer is made aware of the invariably catastrophic effect of their crime.

All of these purposes could be achieved without the physical presence of the defendant, by ensuring that the murderer who refused to come to court is placed in a cell into which is broadcast the proceedings from the sentencing court. They would be compelled to hear, if not to listen to, the statements of the bereaved and the judge’s sentencing remarks.

