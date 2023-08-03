Killersayshe fatally shot man on I-91 exit in Windsor Locks at urging of defendant in murder plot trial

Aug. 2—Only when they were following Miller north on Interstate 91, Floyd said, did Fluker tell him by phone to pull up beside Miller and shoot him.

Floyd said his first reaction was that the idea was crazy. He said Fluker got "aggravated I'm not doing it."

Eventually, Miller, 22, pulled the red Polaris Slingshot "autocycle" he had rented for his upcoming birthday off the highway at Exit 42 in Windsor Locks and stopped at the traffic light at the end of the exit. Floyd said Fluker followed Miller off the highway, with Floyd behind him.

When they stopped on the right of Miller's vehicle, Floyd said, "I heard a window drop."

He said Fluker told him, "Do it now. Shoot him."

"And I did it," Floyd said, adding that he fired multiple times.

Floyd was arrested in the case in April 2022 and pleaded guilty to murder last month.

He testified under direct examination by prosecutor Samantha Magnani that he initially declined to sign a cooperation agreement with the prosecution.

When he subsequently pleaded guilty to murder, he said, he was supposed to get between 25 and 30 years in prison. But he said he eventually signed a cooperation agreement that permits him to change his guilty plea to manslaughter and receive 15 years in prison.

Fluker could face up to 20 years in prison if the jury convicts him of murder conspiracy. He could face up to 20 additional years behind bars if the jury also convicts him of second-degree arson based on the accusation that he set fire to his Nissan Maxima after fleeing police five days after the killing.

Floyd testified that Fluker told him that police had tried to box him in but he had ended up getting away from them, then setting his car on fire.

That was the first direct evidence the jury heard that Fluker committed the arson, which occurred at Milbrook Drive and Princeton Lane in East Hartford. Likewise, the prosecution case that Fluker was involved in the plot to kill Miller was entirely circumstantial until Floyd testified.

On cross examination by defense lawyer Kirstin Coffin, Floyd testified that he had hung out with Fluker occasionally in the five or six years they had known each other but described Fluker as an "acquaintance" rather than a friend.

He said he had no idea what was planned when they got together on the day of the killing and agreed with the defense lawyer that he just happened to have a gun with him.

Floyd said he fired at Miller because he was afraid Fluker would kill him. He acknowledged that he hadn't seen Fluker with a gun that day, but said he had seen him armed in the past.

Police found a number of pictures of Miller and his infant son on Floyd's phone.

When the prosecutor asked why they were there, Floyd said, "I felt bad. I know that kid and all that."