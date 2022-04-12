Killing our future: Inside Memphis' youth violence epidemic

The fatal shootings, the memorial T-shirts and the vigils that were once rare are now as common as the seasons.

In Memphis, young people are either dying from violence or visiting violence upon each other at rates that are so staggering that LeBonheur Children's Hospital has come up with a term to define what's happening: Community violence.

Tonyaa Weathersbee

This series of columns, written by a 62-year-old Black columnist who has witnessed this violence since the 1990s and the often-toothless attempts to grapple with it, looks at what's behind this epidemic, how the contours of it have changed, and what must be done to fix it before it has grave implications not just for the lives of the youths involved, but for the future of the city.

How to curb youth violence? Start by viewing their lives as valuable to Memphis' future

Want Memphis' young people to shun violence? Build communities with no place for it

These columns are part of an occasional series on youth violence in Memphis. The columns detail why and how the violence has grown as well as ways to reverse the trend.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Killing our future: An epidemic of violence is killing Memphis' youth