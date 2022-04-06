Killing that led victim’s mom to form KC advocacy group remains unsolved 8 years later

Eight years ago this week, Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas IV was gunned down in the front yard of a Kansas City home he had gone to after receiving a call.

His killing remains unsolved and police on Tuesday once again asked for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for his death.

Detectives are looking for a white van or truck with a passenger sliding door and rust on the rims, according to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers which runs the TIPS Hotline. Anyone with information is urged to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Twenty-year-old Thomas was fatally shot the afternoon of April 5, 2014, near 71st Street and Wayne Avenue, which is just south of East Gregory Blvd.

Thomas had received a phone call and went to the house, where he was shot outside. He managed to knocked on the front door of the residence before collapsing on the front porch, where police found his body. At the time, police said the man who shot Thomas fled on foot.

Thomas’ death led his mother, Monique Willis, to form Momma On a Mission Inc., an advocacy organization that helps families of homicide victims with emotional support, services and community activities.