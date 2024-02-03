Before killing manager, Arroyo Grande man accused her of assaulting his cat, records show

Content warning: This story mentions suicide.

The man who police say shot and killed his Arroyo Grande apartment manager before shooting himself sued the woman for allegedly assaulting his cat, court documents show.

Police said David Falcon, 66 and a resident of the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St., shot and killed the apartment manager, Cambria Grant, 57, at the complex on Wednesday afternoon.

He barricaded himself in his apartment for hours before authorities heard a single gunshot. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But court records show the two were in the midst of a dispute.

On Nov. 27, Falcon filed a small claims order on asking for $2,415 to cover medical bills for his cat, Tom.

He accused Grant of entering his apartment while he was gone and alleged she vandalized his bike and assaulted Tom.

The filing said his cat required a visit to the pet emergency room. Ultrasound tests showed his cat had trauma to his stomach and a dislocated jaw, the filing said.

He alleged in the filing that Grant was in adult protective services for harassment and trespassing, but The Tribune could not find any documentation to substantiate that claim.

He said the money was to pay for the initial emergency room visit, various diagnostic tests, blood work and an ultrasound for the cat.

Falcon indicated that he did ask Grant to pay him the money prior to filing the claim in court.

The trial was originally set for Feb. 2 — two days after Grant was killed — but has since been removed from the court calendar.

As of Saturday morning, police have not yet said what they believe motivated Falcon to shoot Grant, and Arroyo Grande police Cmdr. Zak Ayala told The Tribune on Thursday that “the motive is still being vetted at this time.”

“But indications are that the person killed was his only intended victim,” Ayala said.

Arroyo Grande Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, Santa Maria Police Department and other agencies were at the scene of a shooting on Courtland Street on Jan. 31, 2024.

Apartment manager remembered as ‘wonderful,’ resident says

Diane Harris, who has been a resident of Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments for two years, told The Tribune that Grant was a “wonderful, intelligent and nice girl.”

She said Grant was a great manager who did stick to the rules of the complex. She added Grant had a hard job because she managed 108 apartments on her own.

Harris said Falcon had been living in the apartment complex for six months to a year prior to the shooting.

She said he was always friendly to her, but she had heard rumors that he had problems with other neighbors so she never invited him into her apartment or had longer interactions with him.

Most mornings, she said, Falcon would say hello and ask her how she was doing as he walked by her patio — as he did on the day of the shooting.

That morning, Harris said, Falcon told her to have a good day and then walked across the street.

It felt like a normal morning, she said. She said she was surprised and saddened by what occurred later that day.

Harris said her heart goes out to Grant’s children.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through,” she said.

At a meeting with residents Thursday, Harris said, apartment complex employees said they were aware Falcon had “stalked” Grant but had not been aware that Grant was afraid of Falcon.

Multiple residents at the apartment complex told The Tribune that Grant had filed a restraining order against Falcon and that Falcon had been served an eviction notice, but the Tribune could not independently verify either of those claims.

An officer with a rifle stands outside the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St. in Arroyo Grande after two people died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2024.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988.

You can also call or text the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607 for 24-7 assistance.

To learn the warning signs of suicide, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.