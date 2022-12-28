After killing one victim and injuring another, stabbing suspect attempted to flee police, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an arrest report describing a stabbing that took place in the Longbranch neighborhood last week.

Action News Jax first told you about the stabbing that occurred Tuesday night, Dec. 20.

JSO officers responded to 3128 Plateau St. when calls came in about a person stabbed.

Once at the scene, officers found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds. After speaking with the victim, an address was given to a separate location.

Officers responded to Bridier Street and located the residence where the initial stabbing occurred. Inside, they found another man with multiple stab wounds. JFRD responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

When detectives arrived a woman, who was not around during the stabbing, gave police information that Tonie Lavon Bryant might be responsible for the crime.

Detectives arrived at a third location, which was Bryant’s mother’s home. There, they found Bryant’s younger brother. He opened the front door but kept the screen door closed.

Bryant then came to the front door, shut it, and barricaded himself inside the residence. He tried to escape by attempting to enter a car with his sister. JSO was able to arrest him before he could leave.

As detectives began speaking with the suspect’s mother, she showed them a text message. It read, “Ma, I might be going to prison for a long time … we gonna talk but I’m to risky to be around.”

A search warrant was obtained for Bryant’s mother’s home. There, they found bloody gauze and wound care medicine.

JSO took Bryant to police headquarters to be interviewed. He was later arrested for the suspected crime.

The first victim was taken to UF Health where he was awake and able to speak with police.

