Killing of pub owner in ATM robbery prompts search for culprit, Louisiana cops say

Authorities are asking the public for help finding a killer after police said a bar owner was shot to death during a robbery in Louisiana.

Deputies found the body of Marl Wayne Smith, owner of Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, on the evening of March 3 after responding to the business, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

Smith was found dead with gunshot wounds on the floor of his pub, deputies told WVUE.

Deputies also noticed the ATM in the pub was damaged and the money inside was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Randy Seal is asking the public to come forward if they have any information about the incident.

In the photo provided by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a black hat with a logo on it, a green shirt, blue jeans, and a checkered black and white jacket

“Please look closely at this picture and help us identify this cold-blooded killer so we can put him in jail where he belongs,” Seal said in the post “He must be brought to justice!”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with details to call Detective Capt. Tom Anderson at 985-661-2024. Callers can remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office request for help has prompted thousands of people to share the photo on Facebook.

“Wayne didn’t deserve this,” one person who shared the photo wrote. “You’ll definitely be missed.”

Bogalusa is about 75 miles north of New Orleans.

