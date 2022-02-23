A killing in Room 112: Problems plagued nursing home where resident was raped, smothered

From the outside, Homestead Healthcare Center looks like many other nursing homes, a single-story brick building with several wings and AC units poking out beneath its windows. Its website promises to put residents on a path to “comfort, happiness, and success.”

Inside, though, harm and violence seemed inevitable, residents and staff told IndyStar. They felt stuck in a place where something horrible could happen at any moment. They just didn't know what. Or when. Or if they would be a victim.

The horrific rape and murder of an elderly resident Feb. 2 may have shocked people unfamiliar with Homestead, but it punctuated a long string of troubling incidents at a facility plagued by poor staffing and supervision.

The Homestead Healthcare Center, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis.

What should have been a refuge for care was too often unsafe — and sometimes deadly.

“This place needs to be shut down,” one current resident said. “It’s that bad.”

IndyStar interviewed more than 20 current and former residents, family members and medical professionals who worked inside Homestead. Reporters also reviewed health inspections, police reports and staffing data.

IndyStar’s investigation found:

There were at least 30 police runs to Homestead since the beginning of last year for thefts, assaults, drug investigations and other problems.

Illegal narcotics were rampant. The problem got so bad that overdose medication was issued for residents. Two nurses were arrested for stealing prescription opioids from residents.

The facility was severely short staffed. The most recent federal data shows it ranked near the bottom of all nursing homes nationwide. Turnover rates far exceed national averages. Six administrators left the facility over the course of a year.

State health department inspections show deeply concerning violations, with three fines totaling $117,334 in the last year. In one case, a resident died after the nursing home failed to monitor an IV in the resident’s arm for more than a week.

Those problems, however, drew little attention outside of Homestead's walls. The killing earlier this month has made the nursing home a crime scene yet again and now puts the facility in the public spotlight. It also left residents and their families shaken.

Dwayne Freeman, 60, is charged in the death of fellow Homestead resident Patricia Newnum, a grandmother who sang gospel songs at her church. A police affidavit released last week indicates staff found Freeman on top of the 80-year-old woman with a pillow over her face. An autopsy revealed Newnum, who moved into the nursing home just days earlier, died from asphyxiation due to smothering.

"That doesn’t surprise me,” one former employee told IndyStar. “I knew something like that was going to happen because the type of residents they had in there — either they were going to end up hurting a nurse … or one of the residents was going to kill another resident.”

"They had no control over this place,” she said. “This place was just a walking time bomb.”

A nurse who worked at the facility said illegal drug use and overdoses were common. “There were drug deals going on through the windows,” she said. “We literally had more drugs going through that building than I think you’d see on the streets. It was ridiculous.”

A vendor who services the facility called it “disgustingly dirty.”

State inspection reports in recent years include citations for a trash-strewn courtyard, failing to ensure a resident's breathing machine was clean, and improperly disinfecting glucometers.

"We rock, paper, scissors to see who has to go in there,” the vendor said.

The three healthcare professionals did not want to be named because they still work in the industry.

Drugs and filth weren’t the only problems. Residents and their families claim they received poor care, too.

"Horrifying, just absolutely horrifying,” James Lough, 44, said of the three days he spent as a resident at Homestead last year.

The Homestead Healthcare Center, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Lough said he didn't receive the treatment or medication he needed for his lymphedema and was left lying in his own urine and feces for up to seven hours. When his mother brought his pain medication from home, nurses confiscated it and then denied knowing what happened to it until Lough’s family doctor intervened, he said.

“I just felt completely trapped," he said.

Residents and former staff told IndyStar problems at Homestead grew even worse after residents were transferred from another troubled facility that closed last year.

Homestead, a 156-bed nursing home on the south side of Indianapolis, is owned by Adams Memorial Hospital, a county hospital 130 miles away in northeast Indiana. It is one of nearly 30 homes the public hospital has acquired to access tens of millions of dollars in added Medicaid payments. That money is available exclusively to facilities owned by local government.

The hospital contracts with Cincinnati-based CommuniCare to manage the facility. The company operates more than 80 healthcare centers in seven states.

Adams Memorial and CommuniCare declined to answer a list of questions from IndyStar about the problems at the nursing home. Homestead's administrator, Manoj Berry, hung up on an IndyStar reporter.

Instead, a New York-based public relations consultant for CommuniCare emailed a brief statement. It referred to the murder investigation, but did not address the issues IndyStar uncovered.

”We take the allegations very seriously,” spokesman Eric Bloom wrote. “The health and safety of our residents is of utmost concern to us and we are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an active investigation, it is our policy not to comment further at this time.”

Dr. Scott Smith, chief executive of Adams Memorial Hospital, issued a similar statement: “Adams Memorial Hospital is dedicated to delivering safe and compassionate care. As a physician and organizational leader, I am deeply saddened with the alleged circumstances surrounding the death of Patricia Newnum at the Homestead Healthcare Center. As this is an active investigation, we do not have anything further at this time.”

Homestead staffing levels and turnover among nation's worst

Homestead is among the most poorly staffed nursing homes in America.

For facilities that reported data to the federal government, Homestead ranks in the bottom 5% nationwide for total nurse staffing hours after federal adjustments for the needs of residents, an IndyStar analysis found.

Homestead ranks even more poorly when it comes to turnover. Its nursing staff turnover rate was about 79%, according to the most recent government data. It was worse among registered nurses — nearly 92%. The U.S. average is about 50%.

Experts say such poor staffing can put residents in danger. That's exactly what current and former residents and staff say happened at Homestead.

Police called again and again

Homestead touts itself online as having a compassionate culture where staff and residents “become family” and the “workplace becomes a home.”

Police and state health inspection reports present a much different picture.

Since January 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have responded to Homestead at least 30 times for thefts, assaults, narcotics investigations and other problems. Police made more runs to Homestead than to the four nearest Marion County nursing homes combined.

The Homestead Healthcare Center, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis.

At least three times police investigated thefts of residents’ medications, including hydrocodone, Xanax and oxycodone. Two nurses were charged.

In one of those cases, police found residents’ prescribed opioids in the front seat of a nurse’s car. Staff told investigators the nurse was “nodding off” while counting medication and a detective reported she was “too intoxicated to give a voluntary statement.”

Despite the string of thefts, the facility failed to adequately secure medications, according to a state inspection in August. Homestead was cited for leaving a medication cart “unlocked with no staff within sight” and the nursing director said there was no policy for securing the carts.

The drug problems extended beyond stolen medications. Opioid abuse, overdoses and marijuana use were prevalent, former workers and residents told IndyStar. Things got worse after many younger residents were transferred from Eagle Creek Healthcare Center, which closed in May following state health department citations for physical and sexual abuse.

As seen in a video screenshot, Patricia Newnum, 80, sings during a service in October at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Police said she was killed Feb. 2, 2022, by another resident at Homestead Healthcare Center.

Drug abuse became so pervasive that Homestead residents were issued Narcan, an emergency medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses, according to Beverly Fabricius, whose husband was a resident for seven years.

She said staff treated him well, but problems grew with the influx of Eagle Creek residents. Even her husband, an 81-year-old former Lutheran minister, was issued Narcan. "They were going to be prepared,” she said.

Fabricius moved her husband to a different nursing home in October because staff didn't give him his medicine on time.

Police reports support the accounts of former residents and staff. In April, police responded to a report that staff found marijuana in a resident’s sock. Officers were called to the nursing home again on June 3 and found synthetic marijuana. Two days later, a resident overdosed and police found suspected narcotics in the man’s bed.

Other police runs involved the theft of a $1,400 federal stimulus check, a resident’s power chair, and the purse of a woman going through new employee orientation.

“I chose not to work there after that,” the woman told IndyStar.

Violence and threats present

Violence and threats also permeate the facility, according to the police reports. In the year before Newnum's killing, at least five other assaults or threats of violence were reported to IMPD.

Perhaps most startling: A resident reportedly threatened staff with a knife on at least three occasions in 2021. A state inspection report said Homestead neglected to confiscate the 7-inch knife, even though the man had “exhibited a behavior of homicidal threats towards staff.”

Police took the man, who is not named in the report, to a hospital for a psychological evaluation. But when he returned to Homestead, he was able to get the knife back, the report said.

“If you ever decide to kill yourself,” the resident told a staffer, according to the report, “let me know because I want to be there so I can help.”

A place where carelessness proved fatal before

Beyond outright violence and threats, there were more subtle warning signs, too.

State inspection reports indicate Homestead on many occasions failed to address the health care needs and emotional well-being of its residents.

Last year, the facility was written up for failing “to ensure residents were treated with respect and dignity.”

The inspection report shows at least five residents felt they had been “disrespected and not treated like human beings.” Residents also told inspectors their call lights were sometimes never answered. One woman told inspectors she was tired of being treated "like a dog."

State inspectors observed similar concerns first-hand. One watched two nurses ignore call lights for more than 10 minutes as they sat at their computers talking and eating fruit snacks.

Another incident highlights the dangers of high turnover. State inspectors last year found an aide took the wrong man to an eye center for surgery. The aide was told the patient had a white beard, but she was new and unfamiliar with residents. She took the wrong bearded man. The mix-up was only discovered when the patient's daughter met them at the surgery center.

Inattention proved fatal for another patient, who died one year to the day before Newnum's murder.

A state inspection report said an IV inserted into a man’s arm went unattended for eight days — causing him to go into septic shock and die. In an interview, the facility’s nursing director told an inspector the facility had no plan for the “assessment, care, and/or maintenance” of the IV line. Hospital records described the IV dressing as "heavily soiled."

State health officials fined Homestead $87,334 on the day the report was filed.

A homicide in Room 112

Homestead's failure to adequately address repeated problems with substance abuse, violence and low staffing culminated in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 with Newnum's death in Room 112.

It was a nursing assistant making her morning medication rounds who walked into Newnum's room and discovered Freeman on top of her, his motorized scooter parked nearby, according to police. Freeman grabbed a bottle of liquor from the floor before leaving the room, the assistant told police.

Newnum was dead.

Police are still investigating the homicide. They have not provided a full timeline of what happened, but the allegations against Freeman suggest there were ample warning signs and opportunities to intervene.

Patricia Newnum sings during a service at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church. Indianapolis police say she was killed at Homestead Healthcare Center on Feb. 2, 2022.

In 2016, Freeman pleaded guilty to public indecency and battery resulting in injury after a downtown incident in which he ran into a woman with his motorized wheelchair and then exposed himself to the woman and four children. In a separate incident, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication in 2018.

It's unclear if Homestead was aware of Freeman's criminal convictions.

But staff members told investigators Freeman had a history of talking provocatively to staff and other residents. At one point, he told a group of women at the facility he was going to “get me a woman tonight,” police said.

That should have been enough to place Freeman under intense supervision, said Amber Shumpert, a registered nurse who worked a single day at Homestead last year. She refused to go back because of the lack of staff and supervision, she said.

Based on police records that have been made public so far, Freeman appears to have moved freely from one wing of the nursing home to another and entered Newnum’s room undetected.

“Why weren’t they checking in on him?” Shumpert said. “He had enough time to rape her and then suffocate her. That's quite a bit of time.”

Freeman, who has pleaded not guilty, is now jailed on rape and murder charges.

Traumatized by killing, fearful resident wants to get out

Since the murder, residents at the facility have told IndyStar care remains poor and they want to get out. One resident said he is haunted by the homicide, calling the atmosphere "spooky."

Two people inside Homestead said men and women have been moved to separate hallways. Staff presence is more noticeable.

But fear remains. Current residents who spoke to IndyStar asked not to be identified because they were afraid of retaliation.

When an IndyStar reporter went to Homestead on a recent evening, a group of people could be seen smoking behind the building. A man who appeared to work at the facility approached and threatened to call police.

“Get out,” he said. “Get out. Get out.”

