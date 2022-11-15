‘Killing it!’ See Luann de Lesseps, 57, rock a string bikini in Miami Beach

She may not officially be a royal anymore, but Luann de Lesseps slayed like a queen in Miami Beach on Sunday.

The 57-year-old “Real Housewives of NYC” vet rocked a bikini like nobody’s business.

The lady seems to know she’s got it, because she was flaunting it.

The mother of two put her slim and trim figure for all to see in a white string bikini on Instagram, with a post simply captioned, “A little beach time.”

We did not detect a scintilla of airbrushing nor a filter (youngs, take note).

Friends like RHOM castmate Marysol Patton doled out compliments.

“You’re so perfect, Lu,” wrote the former publicist.

Fellow followers were duly impressed:

“Killing it!”

“Wow, just wow.”

“Damn girl, you look amazing.”

The cabaret singer (who includes a few tour stops in her post) credits her mean, sleek physique in part to clean living. The yoga aficionado recently dished on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she’s currently sober and has no regrets about not imbibing.

“You spend a lot less on Ubers, you don’t have to apologize the next day for something you did,” said the Connecticut native. “You don’t wind up, like me, on Page Six, because you screwed up somewhere.”

Sounds like she’s not screwing up at all. Next up: a “Simple Life”-style show with fellow RHONYC-er Sonja Morgan called “Welcome to Crappie Lake,” where the two pals hit up a small town in Illinois for kicks and giggles.