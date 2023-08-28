Killing of ‘Staunch’ GOP Activist in New Hampshire Under Investigation

A Republican Party activist and lawyer died after he was fatally stabbed in the neck inside his home in New Hampshire over the weekend, an autopsy found.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was pronounced dead in his Durham home on Saturday morning. A news release the following day from the state’s attorney general’s office said his death had been ruled a homicide and the “parties involved in the incident have been identified.” It added that authorities believe there is no danger to the public, with investigators looking into “whether the person who stabbed Mr. Talcott acted in self-defense.”

DeSantis’ New Hampshire GOP Event Hits a Snag

No arrests have yet been announced in connection with Talcott’s death.

William O’Brien, the state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) told NBC 10 Boston that Talcott was “a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party.” “His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer,” O’Brien’s statement continued.

He added that Talcott “was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections.” “We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” O’Brien said.

In August 2021, WMUR-TV described Talcott as “a real estate finance attorney and GOP activist” who was named New Hampshire’s leader of the RNLA earlier that month and had “said he was honored to be named to the post” at a meeting of the group in Atlanta during the same year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Talcott worked as a general counsel and director of real estate firm New Constellation Capital as well as an an adjunct instructor in business law and finance at the University of New Hampshire.

In an interview published online last November, Talcott said he received “public schooling” in an affluent New York suburb and, in college, he “met and later married a prestigious prep school alumna. “And today we homeschool our three kids!” he added.

Talcott was quoted later in the interview as saying he was “thirteen years sober” and, when asked about the “primary motivation” of his work, he answered: “I feel called to do my part to make my society as just and glorious as possible.”

Chris Ager, who said he worked alongside Talcott for 15 years, said Talcott was passionate about his work with the RNLA. “He always wanted to do more and he was very helpful,” Ager told WMUR-TV. “He wanted to help. He came to me many times just asking, ‘Hey, Chris, how can I help?’ Never asking for anything in return. He was that kind of person.”

“We’re really going to miss him a lot,” Ager added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.