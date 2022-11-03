Killing of teen mom and baby in Fresno remains unsolved. Reward for info increased

Crime Stoppers and Fresno law enforcement will pay $25,000 for leads to an arrest and conviction for the double murder of a mother and her baby.

Fresno police said the reward is now $25,000 for the information in the gun deaths of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, who were shot and killed 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24 inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues.

The reward money includes $10,000 from local Crime Stoppers and $15,000 from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Homicide detectives immediately opened their investigation, however to date, no promising leads have come forward,” police said Wednesday in a news release.

The press conference on the announcement is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Both victims were shot in the upper body, police said.

Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio Rivera, were killed on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Fresno, police said.

Family members outside the home on the day of the shooting told police they heard shots fired inside of the rural home among trees in the middle of an orchard, police have said.

A candlelight vigil was held several days later to honor the victims.

The two deaths brought Fresno’s murder investigation total to 45 for the year and came amid a violent weekend. The city reached 51 on Wednesday.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.