Killing of woman inside Raymore home investigated by Kansas City major case squad

The Kansas City Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated Friday to investigate the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a residence in Raymore.

The victim has been identified as Katie M. Kellen, 39. Raymore officers were called to a home in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a death investigation, Raymore police said in a news release.

The cause of death has not been released. Police did not release any details of what led to officers being summoned to the residence.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the KC Metro Squad at 816-253-6536.