Killingly BOE looks to attract familiar face to interim superintendent job

The Killingly Board of Education is hoping to attract a familiar face to the district to temporarily fill the district’s open superintendent spot.

The school board on Wednesday voted to offer veteran educator and administrator Diane Summa the position of interim superintendent – a slot she filled the last time the district lost its district leader.

The vote came after a closed-door session that occurred the same week Superintendent Robert Angeli announced the board had declined to renew his contract. His tenure ends this month.

Summa, a former Killingly Board of Education member – she currently serves on the Plainfield school board – was named Killingly interim superintendent in July 2020 after Steven Rioux tendered his resignation to take a job heading up the Canterbury school district.

She held temporary position for several months until Angeli was tapped for the permanent slot in November 2020.

Summa, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday, previously worked as superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Windham Public Schools and as an English and reading education consultant for the state Technical and Vocational High School System.

If she accepts the job, Summa is slated to begin work on July 1, according to a board motion made Wednesday that also stated she would hold the job until a new superintendent is hired.

Board returns to full strength

The board was back up to its full complement of members on Wednesday after a pair of unanimous votes aimed at filling open seats.

Danny Rovero, a veteran of state and local politics, was approved to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Democrat Chris Viens and Republican Laura Lawrence will take over for Jason Muscara.

Rovero, a former Putnam mayor and state representative, vowed help bring a level of civility to a group frequently riven by in-fighting and controversy.

“I think everyone knows I’m not one that strictly follows party lines,” he said. “I’m one that will sit here and listen to everyone’s comment and do whatever I think is best for the students in then town of Killingly. That is my main reason for getting on (the board), to see if, in some small way, I can add – or help – board members and the superintendent.”

Lawrence, who described herself as a mother of five whose children had either graduated from or still attended the Killingly school system, said she hoped to “contribute to their learning experiences” through her service on the board.

The meeting was the first since documents were released detailing the breakdown of relations between the board and Angeli. It was not clear if Angeli would attend the board’s June 28 meeting or if Wednesday’s session was his last appearance before members as superintendent.

