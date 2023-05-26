Killingly finally passed its town budget. Here's what the passage means for the town.

Tuesday's passage of Killingly’s 2023-24 general government budget proposal means the town can move ahead with several capital projects, including the replacement of a library roof and the continuation of an ambitious road repair schedule.

The $25.4 million general government spending plan passed by a 335-253 vote with roughly 400 fewer residents casting ballots compared to an earlier vote in which a slightly higher iteration of the proposal failed, while the $46.8 million Board of Education budget plan passed.

The town budget is $5.6 million, or 28.4%, higher than the current year. But when revenue figures are included, the plan translates to a “net” year-to-year increase of $590,000 – with $400,000 of that jump attributed to debt service incurred through a Killingly Memorial School upgrade project.

The combined town and school budgets will require a 1.74 mill increase to the tax rate.

The modified general government budget required the elimination of a $68,000 constable position but kept intact several projects set to be paid for with fund balance money, Town Manager Mary Calorio said on Wednesday.

Killingly Public Library set to get a $500,000 roof replacement upgrade this year

Town continues its focus on road repairs, maintenance

Approximately $2.2 million will be drawn from the fund for various road repair jobs. Roughly the same amount was allotted during last year’s budget cycle for street repairs, some of which are already underway.

“The Town Council last year committed to a multi-year road repair plan and added more than $1.5 million to the 2022-23 budget compared to the previous year,” she said. “That plan came as a result of a town road and street review.”

The town in 2017 spent $45,000 for a “street scan” project that sent vehicles equipped with radar, global positioning systems and optical devices across every inch of the town’s 121.67 miles of road to measure road deflection and the length and width of cracks.

The final report left the town’s roads with a “D” grade and a score of 67 out of 100 on a pavement condition index scale. The report stated the town needed to spend $2 million every year for three years just to maintain its low rating.

Calorio said last year’s road funding is being put to use this construction season. In her May 9 council report, Calorio listed 24 town roads whose sections of pavement are set to be repaired through September. Depending on the specific road, work will involve various types of sealing – fog, chip and crack – or milling, overlaying and repaving jobs to the identified areas.

“With the passing of the budget, we can now start planning for next year’s work which will start in the spring,” she said.

Mat Dube, the town’s director of highway operations, said the 2022-23 budget allows for about 18.75 miles of road repair work.

“We have 121 miles in town, so that’s not a bad amount,” he said. “In past years, we only had the funding for lesser, preventative work – the easier stuff, the gravy. Now we’re left with the more expensive potatoes.”

Dube said much of this year’s work will involve a lot of re-paving and – if the road repair funding keeps flowing – the “premium” jobs can be tackled in future years.

“It’s about setting up a long-term foundation for sustained success that allows us to complete 25 or 26 miles of road in a year,” he said.

Leaking library roof slated for replacement

The newly-passed town budget also includes up to $500,000 in fund balance dollars for the replacement of a leaking, aged roof at the Killingly Public Library.

‘We’re looking to replace the flat roof portion that has active leaks, especially when we’re getting that heavy rain with a lot of wind,” Calorio said. “It’s more than 20 years old – well past its useful life – and we’ve been patching problem areas as needed. It just doesn’t make sense to keep spending money on these stop-gap measures.

Library Director Claudette Stockwell said there's no "rhyme or reason" to the leakage, making it difficult to plan for bad weather.

"We've had leaks in the circulation area, the children's section and bathrooms and the staff bathroom section," she said. 'But then the leaks will happen in a totally random area - or we might get nothing, even during a big storm."

Stockwell said maintenance personnel have placed buckets in ceiling tiles to catch water streams and it's not unusual for tarps and computer coverings to get broken out ahead of nasty weather.

"We do what we can and hope for the best," she said.

The town is finalizing a request for proposal document for the planned work which is expected to be completed by the fall. There is no word yet if the repair work will affect operations.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Approved Killingly town budget contains road, library repair funding