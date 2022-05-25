Killingly man charged in connection with Whetstone Mills condo death

A 43-year-old Killingly man has been charged with assault in connection with a fatal Tuesday attack, state police said.

Alexander Neidhart IV, of 108 Whetstone Mills Valley Road, was due to be arraigned Wednesday in Danielson Superior Court on a first-degree assault charge.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, state police were dispatched to conduct a well-being check on an individual visiting the Whetstone Mills apartment complex in Killingly, according to a state police press release.

Police said a deceased man was found inside a condominium with life-threatening injuries on his body. Neidhart was arrested soon after and held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the Eastern District Major Crime Squad is handing the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Danielson’s Troop D barracks at (860) 779-4900.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Killingly man arrested after body found in Whetstone Mills condominium