Killings bring back painful memories of ‘Shottingham’ era

There was a heavy police presence across Nottingham on Tuesday - John Robertson

Not since the dark heyday of the notorious Gunn family has Nottingham been gripped by a crime in the way it was on Tuesday.

The East Midlands city awoke to find six areas cordoned off by police, vast numbers of officers on the streets and reports of stabbings and murder.

Three violent deaths have brought back painful memories of the “Shottingham” era for residents.

That macabre nickname emerged following shootings, neighbourhood gang violence and organised crime two decades ago. However, after crime boss Colin Gunn was jailed in 2007, the city has been on an upward trajectory, ridding itself of its violent reputation.

Colin Gunn, with his brother David, ran the Bestwood Cartel, which specialised in cheque fraud, extortion, drug dealing and violence and ruled many Nottingham suburbs with an iron fist.

He offered businesses protection in exchange for money and, if people refused to pay, their windows would be shot in or destroyed with bricks.

The criminal brothers viewed themselves as protectors of their turf, seeing themselves somewhat as a hybrid of Robin Hood and the Kray twins.

Colin Gunn was jailed in 2007 - Nottinghamshire Police

Violence reached a crescendo in August 2003 when Colin’s nephew, Jamie Gunn, then 19, was the passenger in a car heading home from a shift as a bouncer at the Sporting Chance pub in Nottingham, a stronghold for the Gunn crew.

He was the intended target of Michael O’Brien, a convicted criminal who had been slashed in the face while in prison in 2001 in a case of postcode gang wars.

O’Brien was refused entry to the Sporting Chance and returned with a shotgun and tried to kill Jamie Gunn. He missed, and the driver, an innocent acquaintance of Gunn’s called Marvyn Bradshaw, was shot and killed. Jamie Gunn is said to have had spiralling alcohol and drug problems over the next 12 months with and died in August 2004.

Colin Gunn swore revenge on O’Brien, who was later sentenced to 18 years in prison. It came in the form of the shooting of his mother and stepfather, John and Joan Stirland, were killed with Beretta pistols while they were staying in Trusthorpe, on the Lincolnshire coast.

Nobody has been charged with their murder, but Colin Gunn was sentenced to 35 years for conspiring to murder the Stirlands.

Riots ensued around the Gunn headquarters on the Bestwood Estate, and it later emerged the Gunn family had a mole in place inside Nottinghamshire Police.

Official data show that, between 2002 and 2007, there was an average of 16.6 murders a year, with a high of 21 between 2004 and 2005. However, the most recent five years have seen this figure almost halved to 8.8, with a high of nine in one year. There have been eight murders so far in the first three quarters of 2022/23.

Tuesday’s deaths will see the murder tally for 2023 reach the highest number for at least five years. Locals will hope that is not a harbinger of “Shottingham” 2.0.

