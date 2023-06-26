Killings probed; one arrested

Jun. 26—VALDOSTA — Lawmen are investigating a pair of recent deadly shootings in Lowndes County, one of which resulted in a murder arrest, authorities said.

In the first incident, at 11:20 a.m. June 20, Lowndes County deputies headed to Second Drive, Valdosta, on a report of a man with a gunshot wound, a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office statement said.

Anthony S. Fountain, 54, of Valdosta, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center by deputies, where he ultimately died, the statement said.

During the investigation, Owen Crawford, 65, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on this incident is being encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 229-671-2900.

In the second incident, around 3:09 a.m. Saturday, officers headed to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road after several people called 911 about a shooting, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Police said they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. EMTs rendered aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The body was taken Monday to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, following standard procedure, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and offenders knew each other, police said.

Police did not release additional information Monday but encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

These are developing stories that will be updated online as more information is made available.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.