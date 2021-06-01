Killings of protesters continue in Colombian city of Cali

People hold a silent march to support the unblocking of the city's main entrance and exit roads that have been blocked by anti-government protests in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Colombians have taken to the streets for weeks across the country after the government proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages, and pensions. (AP Photo/Andres Gonzalez)
MANUEL RUEDA
·2 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two protesters were killed early Tuesday in the Colombian city of Cali as they guarded one of several roadblocks set up by demonstrators to show their discontent with growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic.

The deaths come as Colombia’s federal government sends hundreds of troops to restore order in the southwestern city, where clashes between protesters and civilians who oppose antigovernment demonstrations and roadblocks resulted in at least five deaths last week.

Municipal officials in Cali said the two men murdered early Tuesday morning were shot at by a gunman who fled on a motorcycle and still haven’t been captured. Meanwhile officials are meeting with youth who have been staging roadblocks around the city for the past month.

“We reject painful actions like these which come as we are about to start negotiations,” said Danis Renteria, the city’s secretary for peace and tolerance. “We will continue working for dialogue, peace and reconciliation in Cali.”

Cali’s mayor last week said that 13 people were killed on Friday amid protests that included the looting of an office building, and clashes in which civilians with firearms shot at protestors who were trying to take over a police station in a wealthy neighborhood.

Videos published on social media showed police officers standing by the shooters doing nothing to stop them from firing at crowds.

The situation prompted President Iván Duque to visit the city of 2 million, and send 1,100 troops over the weekend to restore order and guard roads leading into Cali that have been blocked by protesters recently.

On Sunday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called for those who committed crimes on Friday to be held accountable.

“These events are all the more concerning given the progress that had been made to resolve, through dialogue, the social unrest that erupted a month ago following the start of a nationwide strike against several social and economic policies,” Bachelet said.

According to Colombia’s Human Rights Ombudsman, at least 42 people have been killed in the protests which started on April 28 over a tax plan the government has since removed.

In Cali, where much of the violence has taken place, protests were marked at first by cases of police abuse, but have also been affected recently by clashes between civilians who favor and oppose the protests.

In the capital of Bogota protest leaders have met with government officials to discuss conditions under which both sides could start to negotiate changes to social and economic policies.

But negotiations have been hampered by discussions over the rights of demonstrators. Protest leaders are asking the government to repeal its decision to send troops to Cali and 12 other cities where protests have been violent. The government meanwhile has asked protest leaders to reject roadblocks and call on their followers to dismantle them, before negotiations can get underway.

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Heathrow Airport opens terminal for high-risk travelers

    A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport that was mothballed because of the coronavirus pandemic reopened Tuesday to serve passengers arriving from high-risk countries — an action that critics said was long overdue. Britain has barred travelers from a “red list” of 43 coronavirus hotspots including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, fearing they could bring in worrisome virus variants. Critics, however, have complained that red list passengers have been using the same airport arrivals hall as thousands of travelers from other destinations, though in separate lines, since hotel quarantines were introduced in February.

  • Covid-19: Red list arrivals terminal opens at Heathrow Airport

    The dedicated location is for passengers arriving in the UK from nations judged to be most at-risk.

  • WHO re-checks research on when coronavirus first surfaced in Italy

    Samples from a study suggesting the coronavirus was circulating outside China by October 2019 have been re-tested at the World Health Organization's (WTO) request, two scientists who led the Italian research said. There is growing international pressure to learn more about the origins of the pandemic that has killed more than 3 million people worldwide and U.S. President Joe Biden last week ordered his aides to find answers. The WHO reacted to Biden's announcement that intelligence agencies were pursuing rival theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, by saying the search was being "poisoned by politics".

  • House prices jump 10.9% as 'race for space' intensifies

    Prices in the year to May were the strongest for seven years as buyers seek gardens and more space, Nationwide says.

  • California launches reparations task force

    A first-in-the-country task force in California to study and recommend reparations for African Americans is conducting its inaugural meeting, launching a two-year process to address the harms of slavery and systemic racism. (June 1)

  • Trump team so angered by $1.5m ‘Hannity campaign ad’ it only ever ran in his show, new book claims

    Host has denied being involved in TV spot the president’s team considered ‘useless’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Guerrero powers Jays' return to Buffalo; beat Marlins 5-1

    It may not have been Toronto, but Buffalo felt much closer to home. Guerrero keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his majors-leading 17th home run and the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. “The support of the fans here in Buffalo was great,” Guerrero said.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Minister hits out at ‘silly’ King’s College London apology over Prince Philip photo

    A minister has criticised King's College London for its "silly" apology to staff for sending an email containing a photo of Prince Philip. Some staff members complained that including a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh opening its Maughan Library in 2002 in a round-robin email was "harmful" because of his "history of racist and sexist comments". Joleen Clarke, an associate director, then sent another message to staff, apologising and informing them the photograph had been meant "as a historical reference point following his death". "The inclusion of the picture was not intended to commemorate him," she wrote. "Through feedback and subsequent conversations, we have come to realise the harm that this caused members of our community, because of his history of racist and sexist comments." James Cleverly, a junior foreign office minister, tweeted on Monday: "This is just getting silly now." The duke had been a governor of the university since 1955, and visited many times, most recently in 2012 for the opening of its Somerset House East Wing. The apology, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, also drew the ire of MPs who argued that the episode was the latest example of cancel culture on campus. Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group of Tory backbenchers, said: "King's College London is at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to inhibiting free speech. We need to flush out people in our universities who are determined with an almost Maoist zeal to close minds in places which ought to be bastions of free and open debate." Nick de Bois, a former Tory MP, added: "For goodness sake King's College London – grow up." In an apparent backtrack, the university put out a statement stressing the duke's "long and valued association with King's". A spokesman said: "We valued immensely, and remain very proud of, his friendship and support for King's."

  • Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

    The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. The jury found that the company’s talc products contain asbestos and asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer.

  • Canes need to be physical on the Lightning, Cedric Paquette says. ‘They don’t like it.’

    He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa last fall and said Carolina needs to be tougher on his former team.

  • JBS cyberattack linked to Russia wipes out a fifth of US beef capacity, report says

    It comes less than four weeks after a ransom attack on the country’s largest pipeline led to panic buying

  • Private university stuns graduates by announcing it has wiped their student debt

    ‘Your accounts have been cleared and you don't owe Wilberforce anything’

  • Kamala Harris will lead Biden administration's push on voting rights

    Biden asks Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration's efforts to protect voting rights as many states work to add restrictions.

  • Who is Jasmine Hartin? Billionaire Tory donor’s daughter-in-law accused of killing police officer in Belize

    Socialite and former estate agent is accused of manslaughter after father-of-five was found dead in the water next to a dock in the Central American country, writes Alice Hutton

  • Gun sales continuing to spike as officials say they fear summer of violence with crime rates rising

    Gun sales surged during the pandemic and racial justice protests over the summer

  • UK begins process to join Asia-Pacific trade bloc

    The 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc agrees to open accession talks with the UK.

  • A Quiet Place Part II becomes biggest pandemic-era US box office hit

    The film becomes the biggest hit at North American box offices since the start of the pandemic.

  • Japanese sympathetic after Osaka's withdrawal

    Japanese people in Tokyo said they were surprised and sympathetic in the wake of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open.Osaka said she had been suffering from "depression" and "anxiety."Her decision to pull-out came a day after she was fined $15,000 for not holding a press conference after winning her first-round match.Officials also threatened to expel her from the French Open and future majors if she continued to refuse to attend news conferences after her matches.But on the streets of Tokyo, people supported Osaka's decision:"I was surprised. There's the coronavirus now as well, so I think she's going through a lot mentally."While, others were sympathetic of her health:"I think she's under a lot of pressure, more than we can imagine. She got to the top when she was young so I think we can't really imagine what she's going through."Japan Tennis Association wished her the earliest possible recovery.The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, chimed in with messages of support.There were also posts from other athletes including NBA's Steph Curry, who posted on social media quote:"So damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own."Meanwhile, there was some criticism of the organizers of the tournament.French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton read a prepared statement on Monday, offering Osaka their support but the irony of him not taking questions afterwards was not lost on some.