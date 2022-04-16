‘Killings should be solved’: Gathering in Kansas City, Kansas, held to remember victims

Twenty-eight years after two cousins were fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, a group of people gathered to remember them and other victims of homicide.

Friday marked the anniversary of the killing of Doniel Quinn and Donald Ewing. Lamonte McIntyre was wrongfully convicted in their murders and spent more than 23 years in prison before being released in October 2017.

The double slaying remains unsolved.

Their cousin Niko Quinn and about two dozen other people gathered Saturday afternoon at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas, to remember homicide victims and support their families.

Niko Quinn and Justice for Wyandotte helped organize the event, which included signs that read “KCK demands justice” and “Invest in community building social services.”

The killing of Quinn’s cousins and the exoneration of McIntyre led to allegations of serious misconduct inside the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Former detective Roger Golubski is tied to an ongoing lawsuit filed by McIntyre and his mother. The lawsuit contends Golubski sexually assaulted McIntyre’s mother and then framed her son when she rebuffed his later sexual advances. McIntyre is seeking nearly $93.6 million in damages.

“Instead of being a victim, I try to be a victor,” Quinn said. “I do this to bring people together to remember our loved ones that we’ve lost to gun violence and tragedy.”

So far this year, there have been 11 homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, eight homicides had been recorded.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department and new police chief Karl Oakman have launched various efforts aimed at addressing crime.

In January, Oakman announced the department was launching a cold case unit aimed at investigating unsolved murders.

“Kansas City, Kansas has roughly 285 unsolved homicides spanning five decades which we believe will benefit from a fresh review, as well as advances in DNA and other forensic testing,” Oakman said in a release announcing the unit. “The family of these victims deserve justice and closure.”

Last month, the police department also organized a walk for peace in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

“I really wanted to let the community see that the police is here to work with them,” Oakman said after the peace walk. “Rather than just talking, I wanted to show it.”

However Quinn said she is skeptical of the proposed efforts and would like to see more action from Oakman and the district attorney’s office.

“They’re going to have to show us something,” she said. “Quit talking about it and do what they are supposed to do.”

“In this day and time, killings should be solved,” Quinn said.