‘It kills me to say goodbye’: Actor Aaron Paul’s Boise house is for sale. Peek inside

Aaron Paul is saying goodbye to the first house he ever bought in Boise.

The actor, who grew up in Idaho, has put the East Boise property up for sale.

Paul, 42, shared the news Thursday on social media.

“We have had some incredible years inside of this place,” Paul wrote, “and it kills me to say goodbye but it’s time.”

The property at 1732 E. Warm Springs Ave. is listed for $1,349,500 by Piers Lamb Real Estate/ReMax Capital City. The 2,171-square-foot house is a “Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home designed by world renowned mid-century architect Art Troutner,” according to the description. Along with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has an indoor geothermal swimming pool.

Best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” series, Paul has created a media stir with the Boise property before. Shortly after buying it, he listed it on Airbnb in 2016. (For $395 a night, you could crash in Pinkman’s pad!)

Since then, Paul has built a beautiful, five-bedroom, cabin-style home in McCall. It was featured in Architectural Digest in 2020.

Born in Emmett, Paul has maintained strong ties with Idaho. He grew up in towns ranging from Filer and Twin Falls to Boise and Meridian, and essentially spent every summer in McCall before finally building there.

“I love every square inch of that beautiful state,” Paul told me in 2016.