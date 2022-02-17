Kiln man ripped off elderly neighbors in COVID unemployment fraud scheme, feds say

A Kiln man faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Trevon S. Evans, 25, was in possession of multiple Mississippi identification cards when he was arrested by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles.

An investigation revealed that Evans had convinced elderly neighbors to give him their personal information so he could help them receive benefits from the COVID pandemic.

Evans used the victims’ information to apply for unemployment insurance through CARES Act benefits and had the funds sent to his own residence, the District Attorney’s office said.

Evans received $7,000 and used the money at casinos along the Coast, the investigation revealed.

Evans will be sentenced on June 23.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

Anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866‑720‑5721, or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.